Police have arrested people involved in the Albuquerque protest shooting

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, an armed civilian group, after a man was shot during a protest over a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate on Monday, June 15 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Adolphe Pierre-Louis / The Albuquerque Journal / AP

Albuquerque police and their emergency response team have detained "individuals" after a person was shot during a protest in Albuquerque's old town, police said.

"The police used chemical irritants and sudden explosions to protect officers and detain those involved in the shooting. The individuals were disarmed and detained for questioning. At this time, additional police teams have been deployed to ensure that all officers can safely end the situation. APD investigators are also on hold. We will post additional information as it becomes available, "according to the Albuquerque Police Department in a press release.

Police say the shooting victim is in critical but stable condition.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the shooting "was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence that has no place in our city."

The protest took place near the Albuquerque National History Museum, and the city's police chief said he believes watchdog groups may have helped instigate the violence.

"We are receiving reports of vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true, he will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including the appointment and prosecution of the federal hate group, "Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said in a press release.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham stated on Twitter: "The heavily armed people who flaunted the protest, calling themselves & # 39; Civil Guard & # 39; were there for one reason: to threaten the protesters, to present an unauthorized display of unregulated force. "