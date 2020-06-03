Police in Los Angeles arrive at the mayor's residence, where protesters have demonstrated all day.

Police stand on the Manhattan Bridge Tuesday night in New York. Seth Wenig / AP

In New York, tensions mounted tonight with protesters on the Manhattan Bridge and police on both sides, but it appears the police are now allowing protesters to pull away and leave the area.

Protesters holding signs and raising their arms slowly walk to the Brooklyn side, as police stand to one side.

"We have not seen them make arrests or arrest people, allowing those on the bridge to get off the bridge," said Jason Carroll, a CNN correspondent at the scene.

"So far this coincides with many of the tactics we have seen, not only tonight but also last night, with the police stepping back, allowing some of the protesters to have their voice," Carroll said.

What happened: Earlier today, some protesters broke away from a larger group demonstrating in Brooklyn.

They attempted to cross the Manhattan Bridge into Manhattan, but the police arrested them. They remained trapped on the bridge, a little afraid of arrest, before turning around and walking away peacefully.

"The police are waiting: the tactic is to take a backseat approach at this point and allow them to continue marching," said Carroll.