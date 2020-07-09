Police in this Florida city will begin to fine protesters who block traffic.

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida said they will begin to fine protesters who block traffic during the protests this week after tense and dangerous clashes between activists and drivers across the country.

Officers will already enforce the laws on the books, and the St. Petersburg Police Department said Wednesday that it will first start a public awareness campaign by issuing warnings and handing out flyers.

After a few days, the department will begin issuing fines of $ 62.50, according to a press release.

Pertinent state laws require pedestrians to use the sidewalk whenever possible and obey traffic signals. They also prohibit obstruction or obstruction of traffic.

The department cited incidents across the country in which vehicles hit protesters in the middle of the road, as well as complaints about blocked streets that delay residents to work and that first responders are delayed on their way to answer calls. of emergency.

A wave of protests against police misconduct has taken place across the country since George Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. Many of them have been peaceful. Some resulted in violence.

In Provo, Utah, last week, a protester allegedly shot a 60-year-old man while driving through the city. Police said a mob surrounded the victim's vehicle before someone fired a pistol out the window, hitting the driver, who then hit the accelerator.

That protester, identified as Jesse Taggart, a 33-year-old Salt Lake City resident, also allegedly broke the window of another vehicle before police stopped him.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Seattle driver Dawit Kelete allegedly hit two protesters as he drove down an Interstate 5 exit ramp, killing one and seriously injuring the other. The video shows protesters screaming as a Jaguar XJL heads toward them, veering slightly before fatally hitting Summer Taylor, 24, and injuring Diaz Love, 32.

Seattle driver who allegedly beat 2 protesters, killing 1, accused of lint

Kelete faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and reckless driving. His attorney, John Henry Browne, said his client, who is black, did not intentionally hit protesters.

And in Huntington Station, New York, a 34-year-old man was charged with two third-degree assault charges for allegedly hitting two protesters with a vehicle during a Black Lives Matter protest on Monday.

Suffolk County Police later said a man had been charged with falsely reporting that he had been struck by a vehicle during the protest.

Two days later, the department also announced that it would enact new procedures to try to keep traffic flowing as protesters exercise their First Amendment rights, warning anyone to ignore legal orders related to traffic flow on the roads. Public "may be subject to enforcement measures."

Danielle Wallace of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.