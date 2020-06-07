Police must be in state or local, not federal, control, says member of House of Representatives judicial panel

Proposals to standardize police practices across the United States simply don't make sense, Federal Representative Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pennsylvania, said Saturday.

The congressman voiced his concerns before an upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing on police brutality during an appearance on "Fox Report Weekend."

Reschenthaler, 37, who represents the 14th Pennsylvania Congressional District in the Pittsburgh area, is a member of the House panel.

"On Wednesday, the Judicial Committee will return for a hearing," Reschenthaler told presenter Jon Scott. "And I'm sure we're going to hear a lot of different ideas. But some of the issues are an impetus for standardized use of force, a federal standard across the United States. There's also a troubling idea, and that's removing immunity. qualified from individual police officers.

"I think any attempt to add federal standards for the police is an attempt to really federalize the police. This is a really local problem: municipality, state, county. Those municipalities should be run by their police, not some bureaucrats in Washington. , DC And the idea of ​​trying to remove the qualified immunity of the police officers. They would have many police officers who would withdraw, who would resign. It would be difficult to recruit them. "

Rechenthaler also tore apart those calling for the dismantling of the police, saying Democrats are using the issue to please far-left voters in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the indictment of a white police officer who held his knee. against Floyd's neck.

"It is a political complacency. It is a group of Democrats indulging the radical left-wing base," Reschenthaler said. "The sad irony of this is that if that money is compensated by these police forces, crime rates would really increase, communities would suffer because there would be no police in those communities."

Instead of spending the police, now is the time to increase funds for law enforcement, the congressman said.

"This is dangerous and reckless. What about the idea that you are going to unseat the police and avoid what we saw with George Floyd? That is not the way we honor the memory of George Floyd," said Reschenthaler. "The way we honor memory is to prosecute the police officers who actually committed the crime. All four police officers have been arrested and one has been charged with second-degree murder. And then there will be civil lawsuits against the Minneapolis Police Department by the George Floyd survivors. "

Reschenthaler predicted that Republicans would retake the House because Democrats support policies such as the removal of police funds.

"I think the House will go to the Republicans, will take it up again this fall," said Reschenthaler. "Because undecided voters know that the Democratic Party moved to the far left and are involved in these ridiculous and reckless ideas, like removing the police."