Police officers across the United States have quit their jobs in recent days. This is where there have been resignations

Protesters have called on their community leaders to hold officers accountable and dismantle police departments, hoping those funds could be redirected to other programs.
And many local leaders have responded, signing orders that change the way the departments operate, promising new reforms, and acting quickly in the face of incidents of police brutality that have emerged in recent weeks.
But as anger bubbles in some parts of the country, some US police departments. USA They face their own crises and some officers have now chosen to leave.
The number of officers who are no longer in the department does not include the four men who were involved in Floyd's death and were fired, according to Casper Hill, a city spokesman,
"There is nothing to lead us to believe that the numbers are so great right now that it will be troublesome," police spokesman John Elder told the Minneapolis Star Tribune about the departing officers, which include both patrol officers and detectives. .
"People are looking to quit employment for a myriad of reasons: MPD is no exception," said Elder.
"Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are," said the letter, signed by 14 officers. "We are not the union or the administration," says the letter.
In atlanta
Atlanta became the epicenter of the protests this week after a black man was shot in the back and died on Friday night. Following the Rayshard Brooks murder, the Atlanta Police Chief resigned and the officer who killed the 27-year-old father was fired. A second officer was placed in administrative service.
Atlanta police said in a statement that eight officers resigned from the department this month.
"Our personnel data indicates that we have had to resign from two to six officers per month in 2020," Atlanta police said in a statement.
The Atlanta Police Foundation previously reported that 19 officers had resigned "since the start of the social justice protests." The foundation has since retracted that incorrect number.
The criminal charges "were never part of any discussion I had with the mayor or his administration," Shields wrote in the memo the department provided to CNN. "I called the DA and expressed my concern, both about the suitability and timing of any charges," Shields wrote.
In south florida
In South Florida, 10 officers resigned from their city's SWAT unit over security concerns, saying they feel "constrained by the politicization of our tactics," according to documents obtained by CNN.
Officers sent a letter to Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones, saying that they were "minimally equipped, poorly trained and often restricted by the politicization of our tactics to the point of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of team members. "
They also said they were upset after command staff knelt with activists and others during a demonstration on Monday, according to the letter.
"Until these conditions and feelings are rectified and addressed, we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith perform tasks in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this level of unnecessary risk," the officials wrote.
Officers quit only the SWAT unit, not the police department, Hallandale Beach city manager Greg Chavarria said.
The chief told CNN Monday night that he was "extremely disappointed" in the officers' decision.
"They walked away from their homework, they never spoke to me in advance and they let me know their concerns," he said. "If we are not connecting and we are not communicating, then we are not resolving concerns."
She said what the officers wrote in her memo was inaccurate, adding that she did not kneel to oppose the police but to show solidarity with her community.
"We provided more hours of training, we provided more than $ 100,000 in the past two years in specific SWAT teams, and then, inaccurately and falsely, they stated that I knelt in solidarity with the vice mayor, which was not the case. It was in reverence for our community, "said the chief.
Buffalo
"Fifty-seven resigned in disgust due to the treatment of two of its members, who were simply executing orders," Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans, WGRZ, a CNN affiliate, previously said.
The 57 officers who submitted their resignations did not resign by force, but formed the entire active emergency response team for the department, the office of the mayor of Buffalo told CNN.
Some members of the unit are currently out and not included in the 57 who resigned, according to the mayor's office.
CNN's Josh Campbell, Aaron Cooper, and Chandler Thornton contributed to this report.