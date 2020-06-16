Police officers across the United States have quit their jobs in recent days. This is where there have been resignations

Protesters have called on their community leaders to hold officers accountable and dismantle police departments, hoping those funds could be redirected to other programs.

And many local leaders have responded, signing orders that change the way the departments operate, promising new reforms, and acting quickly in the face of incidents of police brutality that have emerged in recent weeks.

But as anger bubbles in some parts of the country, some US police departments. USA They face their own crises and some officers have now chosen to leave.

In Minneapolis, at least seven police officers have resigned from the department since protests sparked by Floyd's death in late May flooded city streets. More than half a dozen officers are also in the process of leaving, a city spokesperson told CNN.

The number of officers who are no longer in the department does not include the four men who were involved in Floyd's death and were fired, according to Casper Hill, a city spokesman,

"There is nothing to lead us to believe that the numbers are so great right now that it will be troublesome," police spokesman John Elder told the Minneapolis Star Tribune about the departing officers, which include both patrol officers and detectives. .

"People are looking to quit employment for a myriad of reasons: MPD is no exception," said Elder.

Members of the department condemned the actions of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, in an open letter last week.

"Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are," said the letter, signed by 14 officers. "We are not the union or the administration," says the letter.

In atlanta

Atlanta became the epicenter of the protests this week after a black man was shot in the back and died on Friday night. Following the Rayshard Brooks murder, the Atlanta Police Chief resigned and the officer who killed the 27-year-old father was fired. A second officer was placed in administrative service.

Atlanta police said in a statement that eight officers resigned from the department this month.

"Our personnel data indicates that we have had to resign from two to six officers per month in 2020," Atlanta police said in a statement.

The Atlanta Police Foundation previously reported that 19 officers had resigned "since the start of the social justice protests." The foundation has since retracted that incorrect number.

Before the Brooks murder, some were critical of the charges that six officers faced after the video captured the group violently driving a pair of black college students who were in their car and stuck in traffic caused by the ongoing protests.

Those critics included Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who had already fired two officers involved, and said she was not expecting charges.

The criminal charges "were never part of any discussion I had with the mayor or his administration," Shields wrote in the memo the department provided to CNN. "I called the DA and expressed my concern, both about the suitability and timing of any charges," Shields wrote.

In south florida

In South Florida, 10 officers resigned from their city's SWAT unit over security concerns, saying they feel "constrained by the politicization of our tactics," according to documents obtained by CNN.

Officers sent a letter to Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones, saying that they were "minimally equipped, poorly trained and often restricted by the politicization of our tactics to the point of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of team members. "

They also said they were upset after command staff knelt with activists and others during a demonstration on Monday, according to the letter.

"Until these conditions and feelings are rectified and addressed, we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith perform tasks in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this level of unnecessary risk," the officials wrote.

Officers quit only the SWAT unit, not the police department, Hallandale Beach city manager Greg Chavarria said.

The chief told CNN Monday night that he was "extremely disappointed" in the officers' decision.

"They walked away from their homework, they never spoke to me in advance and they let me know their concerns," he said. "If we are not connecting and we are not communicating, then we are not resolving concerns."

She said what the officers wrote in her memo was inaccurate, adding that she did not kneel to oppose the police but to show solidarity with her community.

"We provided more hours of training, we provided more than $ 100,000 in the past two years in specific SWAT teams, and then, inaccurately and falsely, they stated that I knelt in solidarity with the vice mayor, which was not the case. It was in reverence for our community, "said the chief.

Buffalo

In Buffalo, New York, nearly 60 officers resigned from the force's emergency response team due to the suspension of two police officers who were captured in a video that pushed an elderly protester to the ground.

"Fifty-seven resigned in disgust due to the treatment of two of its members, who were simply executing orders," Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans, WGRZ, a CNN affiliate, previously said.

The two officers captured on video were charged with assault and he pleaded not guilty. The 75-year-old protester was seen falling to the ground and bleeding from his head.

The 57 officers who submitted their resignations did not resign by force, but formed the entire active emergency response team for the department, the office of the mayor of Buffalo told CNN.

Some members of the unit are currently out and not included in the 57 who resigned, according to the mayor's office.