Police officers join protesters for prayers and hugs in various cities across the United States.

While tensions between police and protesters have escalated in many places, some officers have shown solidarity with the movement by embracing protesters, praying with them, crying with them, and kneeling to honor Floyd.

In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers with shields during a protest Monday near Centennial Olympic Park knelt in front of protesters.

In another image, an officer in a gas mask, helmet and vest was seen hugging a protester in a hug on the fourth day of protests in the southern city.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen joined the protesters on Monday, joining arms with attendees.