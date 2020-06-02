Police officers join protesters for prayers and hugs in various cities across the United States.

While tensions between police and protesters have escalated in many places, some officers have shown solidarity with the movement by embracing protesters, praying with them, crying with them, and kneeling to honor Floyd.
In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers with shields during a protest Monday near Centennial Olympic Park knelt in front of protesters.
In another image, an officer in a gas mask, helmet and vest was seen hugging a protester in a hug on the fourth day of protests in the southern city.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen joined the protesters on Monday, joining arms with attendees.
On Sunday, Pazen said dozens of his officers had been injured while responding to protests, but were eager to return and protect the rights of protesters.
In New York, the Chief of the New York City Police Department, Terence Monahan, hugged a protester during a protest in his city on Monday.
On the west coast, protester Kevin Welbeck of Cre8 The Change shook the hand of a California Highway Patrol officer during a protest in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles.
At least two officers in Connecticut joined the protesters as they marched through Bristol on Monday.
Bristol Police Officer Nick Travisano was hugged by a protester when he joined a march with fellow officer Chris Bird.
In Minnesota, the state where Floyd was killed, an officer and a protester shared an emotional hug during a protest in St. Paul.