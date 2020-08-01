Police officers need to proactively monitor their communities, or crime will explode

Many advocates of "underfinancing the police" argue that too many police encounters with civilians concern trivial matters. Proponents of refoundation fear that bad decisions by officers may increase tensions and lead to unnecessary uses of force. They argue that the police mandate should focus more closely on responding to "serious" crimes, especially violent crimes. All other matters should not be considered police matters. This premise has gained a receptive audience in our political climate. Most people instinctively support the idea of ​​leaving serious crime management to the police, who are certainly less likely to get into trouble if their job is simply to arrest violent criminals.

But the American police have tried this idea before, and the results were disastrous for communities and law enforcement agencies alike. If history is a guide, limiting the police focus to serious crimes will do little to handle those crimes, and the strategy can further damage the relationship between the police and citizens.

In the early 1900s, the American police were in crisis. Political sponsorship largely determined which officers were hired, fired, and promoted. Officers themselves were often underqualified, poorly trained, and inadequately supervised. In the mid-20th century there was a wave of police reform in the United States. Reformers sought to remove corrupting influences and professionalize the police with a more specific mandate. Thus was born the image of the "professional crime fighter": the impartial law enforcement officer, objectively removed from citizens, who could bring to justice those accused of serious crimes.

Radio cars, the 911 system and "rapid response" emerged as the primary means of carrying out this narrowly defined mission, which contained the seeds of future problems. "Police business" meant a serious crime, and "real police work" meant patrolling cars, waiting for ongoing serious crime calls. Officers were discouraged from paying attention to minor disorders and other community problems. Therefore, requests for assistance from citizens with such problems were easily ignored, dismissed as "social work" or hastily (and ineffectively) handled.

The image of police departments improved somewhat in the post-war years. The introduction of the civil service system and similar mechanisms helped decrease the political and corruption influences on officers. Standards were tightened for recruitment, training, and supervision. However, despite its new image, policing during this era generally failed to meet the community's public security needs. The professionally remote law enforcement officer, now more accountable to government than citizens, often seemed distant, with no interest in community issues. Tensions increased between officers and citizens, especially in minority neighborhoods.

Many critics attribute these tensions to excessive vigilance, such as the use of unnecessary or excessive force by officers, but the lack of vigilance also contributed to the problem. The police simply did not take seriously many community problems that failed to fulfill their criminal offense mandate. They essentially abandoned residents to disorderly conditions and behavior in neighborhoods, rarely engaging citizens unless asked to tackle "serious" crimes.

And despite its focus on serious crime, the police were largely unable to control it: crime and violence rates skyrocketed from the 1960s to the 1980s. The focus on serious crime placed the police in a reactive mode, contributing to decreased safety. It is extremely rare that the police on routine patrol encounter serious crimes in progress; Police officers rely heavily on citizens to report serious crimes. And, for reasons generally related to reporting delays, the speed of an officer's response makes a difference only in a very small number of cases. For most serious crime related calls, the perpetrator is no longer on the scene when the police arrive; The best an officer can do is gather evidence from the scene and interview victims or witnesses. A major body of investigation over the past 40 years has shown that reactive policing is primarily ineffective in preventing crime and violence.

The investigation is equally clear that the police can be successful in crime management when they use proactive tactics associated with community policing to reduce crime and make citizens feel more secure. Among others, these tactics include managing disorder while patrolling the "hotspots" of localized crime; pay attention to misdemeanors that are often precursors to serious crimes; identify and work with people at greatest risk of violence; assist citizens with problem solving and crime prevention exercises; patrol on foot and by bicycle; and partner with mental health and social services counselors in co-response efforts.

Many of these methods do not directly target serious crime, although reducing or preventing criminal activity may be the ultimate goal. Some are implemented in response to requests for community policing assistance to help maintain quality of life in neighborhoods; Others are designed to address the underlying causes of community problems that can lead to serious crime.

Research and practice show that community crime problems are specific to individual locations; There is no one-size-fits-all technique that works all the time or everywhere. Proactive tactics work best when designed in partnership with the communities where they are implemented. These methods are fully consistent with the core principles of community policing, which emphasize police accountability to local neighborhoods and collaboration between police and citizens.

To counter the narrative put forth by many advocates of the funds, most people, of all races and ethnicities, want to see more police officers in their neighborhoods, not less. In fact, residents of poor urban communities affected by crime and disorder are often the strongest supporters of community policing. At the same time, citizens demand that officers carry out their duties fairly, legally and without prejudice. Police training and policies must emphasize the appropriate use of discretion, and officers must meet high standards of accountability to maintain trust between the police and the community.

It is true that the police are asked to address many difficult social problems that do not fall under the umbrella of "serious crimes", including loud music, graffiti, littering, public use of alcohol and drugs, and loitering associated with trafficking in street drugs. and prostitution. But ordering officers to ignore these "minor" violations divorces police from mutually desirable connections to citizens, reduces responsiveness to neighborhood complaints and concerns, and removes vital tools for understanding the community and managing the community. public security.

Police agencies should, of course, partner with social workers, counselors, and mental health providers when possible. Public safety departments have, in fact, been successful with programs in which those trained in mental illness or substance abuse response services work in coordination with officials who provide support and safety. Stewardship programs like these accurately demonstrate the value of effective partnerships between police, citizens, and other community agencies.

As budget cuts begin to affect police personnel, departments may have to remove officers from proactive activities and place them in response cars to manage the demand for emergency calls. If this happens, it augurs a return to the reactive mode of surveillance seen during the 1950s. This strategy did not work then, and there is no indication that it works now. Higher crime and disorder rates are likely to occur. Policymakers must heed the lessons of a widely documented story: proactive community-based policing works.

William H. Sousa, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and director of the Center for Criminal Policy and Justice at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. This piece originally appeared in the City Journal.