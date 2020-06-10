Police point to gangs and local groups for damage caused by riots, contradicting Trump's claims

Police in the wealthy suburb of Seattle had followed the discussion on social media and had seen information from federal agencies that gang members known to investigators were planning to descend into the city, so Chief Steve Mylett positioned himself. and his department to respond to a possible disturbance. Within minutes, and with apparent coordination, the crowd of two dozen grew to about 300 people, most of whom appeared to have no connection to the protest movement, Mylett said in an interview.

"It was like a tsunami that attacks us people," he said. "They took over the intersection, dropped the George Floyd signs, there were no more protests."

Dozens of companies were looted and destroyed in the "well-coordinated attack" that night, Mylett said, totaling millions of dollars in stolen property and damage and reflecting scenes of destruction seen across the country.

For police and prosecutor departments across the country, the thousands of riot-related cases being investigated so far are largely divorced from politics behind a narrative fueled by President Donald Trump, who along with his top leaders Police have claimed that the violence amid the wave of protests was caused only by left-wing extremists.

While federal law enforcement officials say intelligence gathered so far in dozens of investigations shows that some of the chaos was fueled or carried out by agitators of a mix of extremists across the ideological spectrum, both left and right. On the right, federal and local officials also say that local criminal groups, including gangs and neighborhood teams known for other criminal activities, accounted for a significant part of the disorder.

In Los Angeles, police observed a caravan of cars preparing together before a wave of looting. In New York, investigators believe it was "an opportunistic action by regular criminal groups" that led to the looting of blocks of luxury SoHo stores. And in Philadelphia, three men with a local criminal record have already been charged with attempting to steal from ATMs.

"The narrative that everything is Antifa or every white supremacist is not accurate," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office coordinates investigations of more than 50 ATMs that were destroyed with explosives in the Philadelphia area.

A man arrested there last week, suspected of selling dynamite for use at ATMs, has a local criminal record but has no known ties to extremist political groups. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia also revealed charges against two convicted criminals on Tuesday after police found them near a safe that had been dragged onto a street.

Trump was quick to point to episodes of riots and looting that erupted amid protests against Antifa, a far-left anti-government movement, and on May 31, United States Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department would address the violence instigated by "Antifa and other similar groups" as acts of domestic terrorism.

But federal officials have provided little evidence to back up the claim. Of the more than 50 people charged by the Justice Department in connection with the riots as of Tuesday, prosecutors allege that only a handful have a connection to an extremist group.

Federal prosecutors accused three Las Vegas men of allegedly being members of the far-right extremist movement Boogaloo last week for conspiring to cause destruction and possessing Molotov cocktails at a protest in the city. The FBI and local authorities also arrested three Texas residents on Friday on state charges of being members of Antifa and looting a Target store.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has also pointed to Antifa by name, although he acknowledged at a press conference last week that complicated investigators are seeing: "While most protesters are peaceful, there certainly are instigators, agitators. and opportunists who seek to exploit these demonstrations to commit violence or riots, and exactly who these people are, who leads them, what drives them, what tactics they use, varies widely sometimes from city to city, sometimes even night to night "

On Monday, Barr described the protesters as a "mix of witches" of extremists, and told Fox News that there continued to be a series of "highly focused investigations" on Antifa-related suspects, suggesting the allegations of explicit links could be added to some. public prosecutions at a later stage.

In the Los Angeles area, police watched car caravans travel to high-end shopping districts, and scores of people flocked to retail stores near Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Santa Monica. Some looters then set fire. Some tried to mingle with the protests, while others did not bother to pretend, police say.

A Los Angeles Police Department supervisor told CNN that undercover officers saw groups of vehicles arrive and then "saw them on the scene, putting on gloves and masks, before entering the stores. This was on purpose. This was organized. They were using Snapchat and social media to organize this. "

Los Angeles investigators say known gangs in recent years have shifted from drug trafficking to crimes against retail stores.

Similar scenes were set in New York City, where the images captured the car load of people, some of whom arrived with duffel bags to fill with valuable products, aimed at retail stores and pharmacies.

"The looting was not a feature we anticipated, nor is it one we've seen before associated with such movements, nor do we believe it is associated with this movement," said John Miller, New York Police Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism , he told reporters over the weekend. "We believe it was an opportunistic action by regular criminal groups that decided to exploit this."

Shapiro, the Pennsylvania attorney general, says his office focuses on criminals, whose activities divert attention from a legitimate cause. "People who are protesting peacefully are for a just cause," he said. "We definitely need to reform our criminal justice system."

In Philadelphia, police arrested nearly 900 people on a variety of riot-related crimes, from attacking the police to looting. Opportunistic local people, not outside political groups, account for 80% of arrests there and in Pittsburgh, he said.

More than 50 ATM robberies are being investigated by a working group from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office along with the Federal Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Criminals have been using homemade M100 fireworks to blow up ATMs.

Mylett, the Bellevue Police Chief, said her department has already begun making arrests related to the looting and that she will soon deploy a regional task force with the Seattle Police Department to investigate crimes related to the riot.

However, the damage caused by criminal groups extends beyond broken windows and stolen property, he said.

"Protesters are being kidnapped by this criminal element," Mylett said. "It is a shame, because what we need to talk stops or is left out because we have to deal with this other garbage."