Police reform efforts face the biggest obstacle: Washington's bitter inertia

Statues commemorating a racist past have collapsed across the world, a car in BLM livery toured a NASCAR track, and Americans of all races defied a pandemic to march for justice in a poignant example of popular power. But entrenched divisions and the muted ambition of the country's institutional politics, steeped in the bitterness of a post-impeachment capital, threaten to limit the scope of police reform.

President Donald Trump released significant moves Tuesday in an executive order, but critics said it was not appropriate at the time. Democrats on Capitol Hill are expected to send much broader measures Wednesday, including a total ban on chokehold arrests, as opposed to the President's recommendation for voluntary compliance by police departments, to the House of Representatives. for a full vote next week.

But Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already made clear that the Democratic bill has no hope on his side of the Capitol, leaving a draft of the Republican bill by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott in the limelight Democrats say is too weak. Scott and McConnell are scheduled to publicly reveal that legislation at a press conference at 9:30 a.m. ET, just half an hour before the scheduled scheduled by the House Judiciary Committee of the Democrats bill.

In a sign of how much pressure lawmakers are facing to act, McConnell can bring the Republican Party police bill to the chamber floor for a vote as early as next week, a family source told CNN, moving from a previously floating timeline to address the issue issue after the July 4 holiday. McConnell will still need at least a few Senate Democrats to sign to break a filibuster, and the House Democratic plan is also expected to get its own vote next week.

The fate of police reform and a political argument that will now surely shape the November presidential and parliamentary elections may now depend on the ability of grassroots political momentum to shake Washington out of its habitual inertia, and the pressure that can be exercise. They especially influence vulnerable Senate Republicans who feel the heat of their constituents.

The power of pressure for change was evident in Trump's appearance in the White House Rose Garden at an event that also reflected his act of political balance when surrounded by police leaders.

"Today is about pursuing common sense and fighting, fighting for a cause like we rarely have a chance to fight," said the president. But then he immediately faded from his reformist tone when he added: "We have to find common ground. But I strongly oppose radical and dangerous efforts to dismantle and dissolve our police departments, especially now that we have achieved the highest crime rates. casualties recorded in recent history. "

Rambling falsehoods

Before his speech, the President met privately with family members of victims of police violence in a session that sources say was a sincere and sincere effort to show understanding. But the executive action was far less overwhelming than its billing and was immediately undermined by Trump's harsh rhetoric of "law and order" and a labyrinthised politicized speech riddled with its usual falsehoods about the record of the Obama administration before signing it. His comments, for example, came with a new threat to turn National Guard troops into protesters and seemed to oppose the collapse of statues of historic Americans who fought for the Confederacy when he said "we must build on our heritage, not tear it down." .

The president's plan includes a new federal database designed to prevent police officers with a history of brutality from moving to different jurisdictions after being the subject of complaints. That provision was praised by CNN commentator Van Jones, who worked with the White House in a previous successful criminal justice reform effort. Jones said "the floor is higher than it has been. There is movement in the direction of a database for bad cops."

But the move is heavily incentive-driven and insufficiently concrete for critics who consider it to be well below the circumstances, amid a national race trial over George Floyd's death. The American Civil Liberties Union called it "meager." Amnesty International complained that the measure was a "band-aid for a gunshot wound" and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused Trump of an "insufficient" effort to rebuild elements of the Obama-Biden agenda.

The president's appearance at the White House demonstrated an apparent recognition that there is a strong political imperative for Trump to demonstrate, albeit belatedly, that he understands the mood of the country, especially as he tries to win back more moderate and suburban voters. But his behavior also showed how his instinctive judgment on his short-term political needs always drives him. Tuesday's events in some ways paralleled the time he met relatives of victims of the Florida Parkland School shooting in 2018 and committed to serious reform of gun violence, only to have the momentum of the action fade away. when the political approach advanced.

Despite his mastery of his political base, and his outlandish claims for his own political greatness, Trump has never been a brave politician willing to take action that might require him to take his followers to a different political place. And given the difficult state of his opinion poll ratings as he prepares to take on Biden, he may feel like he has little reason to take even his most ardent fans for granted.

And Vice President Mike Pence offered a new reason to doubt whether the White House is aware of the changes that are affecting the country, after he pulled out and did not respond to a question on Fox News on Tuesday about whether African Americans are having more difficulties. to do it. the country.

Democrats to act against proposal

Democrats on Wednesday are expected to vote their accountant with the President outside the committee during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, which will debate the George Floyd Police Justice Act. The move is designed to hold police accountable by enforcing statutory standards that are lacking in Trump's executive order.

Judiciary President Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Tuesday that the bill would change "the criminal standard for prosecuting cases of police misconduct, prohibiting bottlenecks, ending racial and religious profiling and removing immunity. qualified for law enforcement. "

But while it likely has an easy path in the House (220 Democrats have already signed up), the effort already appears to be blocked by Republicans in the Senate who believe that federal efforts to impose police standards represent an overreach and violation of state and local powers.

"Basically it's a typical Democratic overreach to try to control everything in Washington. We have no interest in that," McConnell said Tuesday of House legislation.

The Senate Majority Leader is expected to announce Wednesday whether he will attempt to present Scott's bill for a vote before a two-week recess on July 4.

Scott, who was at the signing of Trump's executive order, said Tuesday that his legislation does not prohibit strangulation, but "comes very close, very close to that place." But his comments point to a major clash with Democrats seeking to impose changes on police departments rather than provide incentives for reform. And Democrats, who seem to believe they have the political momentum on the issue, have the power to halt the advance of Scott's bill if they deem it insufficiently strict, as it will require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster in the 100-vote chamber. .

This story has been updated to include additional developments on Wednesday.