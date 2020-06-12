Police reform is possible in America (Opinion)

It's a fair question when you see that Saint Petersburg, Florida, unlike neighboring Tampa, has not experienced protests taken by a mob mindset, with the burning of local businesses and physical injury in the early days of the protests. There has been minimal use of smoke and sudden explosions, some arrests for disorderly conduct, resistance to arrest, and tense clashes between protest and police.

The answer to what makes St. Petersburg so different lies in the connection between the police department and the community it serves. Significant police reform must include building bridges of trust, communication, and accountability between the police and the neighborhoods they are sworn to serve and protect.

One component of the program was to create a safe place where black and brown youth could interact with law enforcement officers and other positive role models.

In 2015, with the support of the SPPD and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, we launched "Men In the Making," a life skills project. We focus on maintaining fidelity, innovation, and integrity in programs and build on lessons learned.

Then in 2016, after nearly five years of coordinating with The Write Field, the SPPD hired me to oversee a series of local programs for young people in great need (ages 12-24) in our city alongside former President Barack Obama. : My Brother Guardian Initiative.

The main objective of my role was to improve relations between the community and the police department through commitment, opportunity and awareness. The Mayor pledged $ 1 million to develop new programming focused on educational, entrepreneurial, and enrichment opportunities for male minority youth.

Within the SPPD, the programs were an addition to Chief Anthony Holloway's Park, Walk & Talk philosophy that focused on relational police surveillance.

I was eager to accept that challenge because I had a positive history working with law enforcement officers as a photojournalist, as an educator, and as a faith leader.

And in my own youth, ages 12 to 16, I was formed and nurtured by the Police Athletic League at Children's Club # 9 at Stuart Jr. High School in Northeast Washington, DC. They were my role models, coaches, teachers, and parents.

This does not mean that I do not understand why many in the black community do not trust the police, because I do.

After all, I identify myself first as a black man in America. In 1968, when I was six years old, a police shooting, in which a loved one, Officer Willie C. Ivery, Jr. (AKA Bunky), was killed, shaped my world view for the rest of my life. Officer Ivery was working undercover, and two uniformed officers mistaken him for a suspect.

The knee in the neck of African American men in the United States is not new.

I am indebted for gratitude and deep appreciation to Chief Holloway and Mayor Rick Kriseman for their visionary leadership and extending to me the opportunity of a lifetime to contribute to the transformation of a police department, so that I can do their part in making a change .

We have intentionally benefited, "leaning forward" as Chief Holloway constantly reminds leaders and agency rank and file. He has been emphatic in creating a culture in which promotion is governed by the number of people he helps, not the number of people he arrests.

Our efforts and menu of programs actively place members of our department in partnership with the faith community, the school system, local employers, universities, the medical industry, social service agencies, and many more. We build relationships steadily during quiet times that have reaped great goodwill during this time of crisis. Many of the socioeconomic concerns in our community were not created by the police departments, but whenever there are problems, we receive calls.

One of our training goals is to reform and train officers for the evolving landscape of our city. In the Foundational Cultural Competency program, we teach and discuss how officers should monitor diverse communities, and mandate that all officers be willing to change.

As the philosopher Eric Hoffer is widely quoted, "In times of change, students inherit the earth," and we are preparing for the new world. All officers are trained to practice the ability to genuinely consider other ways of seeing and doing things and to be open to resolve conflicts and improve results.

When I joined the department in 2016, it was after the murder of seven young people in our city, and we recognized, like the brochure we delivered to all new cadets, "The tension between culturally diverse communities and law enforcement professionals often lead to feelings of mistrust, anger and fear. It is not uncommon today for citizens to believe that law enforcement agencies have unfair policies and are willing to pursue them! "In turn, peace officers They feel unfairly blamed for social problems in general and underestimated for the work they do for the good of the community.

As a vital step in reform, the St. Petersburg Police Department initiated a new level of training in responsibility and cultural competence that is taught to all new cadets within a two-year period. In addition, all civilian and jury personnel have undergone this type of training and exposure. Our goal was to better prepare our staff in three particular areas:

Building positive relationships

Speaking through the difference

Appreciating diversity as an asset

This type of reform has proven invaluable along with our comprehensive review of the use of force cases, the responsibility to stop trafficking, the integrity of general order, and constant and clear dialogue.

As for me, I have never been more satisfied with my service.