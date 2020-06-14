Police reforms are quickly taking hold across the country after George Floyd's death

Another measure, inspired by protesters' national outcry for reform after Floyd's death on Memorial Day, proposed drastically cutting up to $ 150 million in funding for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Less than three weeks after the death of the 46-year-old unarmed black man, officials across the country have introduced or approved radical and unprecedented reforms against the double scourge of police violence and racial injustice.

"It is critically important that we not waste another moment in which we are continually reminded of just how much racism and lack of police accountability persist in the United States," said Craig Futterman, professor at the University of Chicago School of Law.

"The only way we will finally see better, fairer, and fairer surveillance in the United States is by doing something different than what we've done before."

Much work remains, experts say.

"It is not close enough," Jonathan Smith, a former chief of the special litigation section of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said of the mishmash of police reforms.

"People are quick to take the low fruit and some of that low fruit is really important. Banning chokes is really important. Creating more transparency is really important. But the problems are much deeper. It is going to require serious sustained effort. "

There is no national standard for 18,000 US law enforcement agencies. USA

Despite opposition from powerful law enforcement unions, the unprecedented reform measures have been largely driven by state and local officials at a time of decreased federal government oversight of law enforcement.

"I feel that much more of that (reform) work can now be done at the state and local levels because there is a broader political set of supporters for it," he said. Christy López, Georgetown law professor and former attorney for the Justice Department in police practice cases. "But I don't think it denies the need for federal enforcement and, more importantly, for federal leadership on this issue."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he supports national police rules.

"We have 18,000 police departments with 18,000 ways of doing business and 18,000 sets of policies, he said." We have to have national standards. . . in terms of training policies, laws and requirements. "

According to Futterman, director of the law school's Civil Rights and Police Accountability Project, universal standards for reporting misconduct and abuse would help solve the problem.

"It remains more than embarrassing that we do not yet know and do not require police departments to report when police officers kill people," he said.

"So setting national standards for transparency that each police department has to report similarly when officers use force, when they are accused of misconduct, when they arrest people, when they search for people, those are reforms. of critical importance. "

President promises police reform executive order

Changes in police policy have been quickly enacted across the country since a video showed former officer Derek Chauvin last month kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. "I can't breathe," said Floyd, crying for his mother before her death. Protests, some violent, erupted in the United States and abroad. Chauvin was fired and ultimately charged with second degree murder. Three other officers were also fired and charged with serious crimes.

In Dallas on Thursday, President Donald Trump said only a few "bad apples" were responsible for police misconduct. He warned against labeling "tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigoted." Trump insisted that his attempts at racial reconciliation will move "quickly and easily."

At a roundtable that included religious leaders and law enforcement officers, the president promised to sign an executive order that encourages police across the country to "meet the latest professional standards for the use of force, including tactics. to reduce escalation. "

Trump vaguely described as "force with compassion" the standard of force that his executive order would propose.

Washington practically abandoned Justice Department investigations of unconstitutional police practices, leaving much of the reform work to state and local governments. Trump was widely criticized after peaceful protesters forcibly dispersed out of the White House this month with chemical irritants before a presidential photography opportunity.

"This administration not only withdrew from law enforcement reforms, but sees the president and attorney general act in a hostile manner to the community and encourage police misconduct," said Smith, executive director of the Washington Civil Rights Committee. and urban affairs in Washington.

"This is why communities are so angry and demand such profound change right now."

From coastal cities to mid-America, protests continue to grow.

Federal legislation focuses on reduction and training.

One response to protesters' demands was legislation targeting police brutality and racial injustice introduced this week by Democrats.

Legislation is the most expansive effort in recent years to address national police practices at the federal level. But it faces resistance from Republicans, police unions, and some local officials.

The comprehensive bill includes a ban on bottlenecks and the creation of a National Police Misconduct Registry "to prevent troubled officers from changing jurisdiction to avoid liability," according to a summary document.

"Banning bottlenecks will help save lives and reduce damage from now on," said Lopez. "It seems obvious to me."

According to CNN, at least 20 US cities and municipalities. USA They are beginning to ban or have banned the use of bottlenecks.

Those cities include Philadelphia, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, Miami, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, New York, Denver, and Houston.

"Most departments have not allowed strangulation for decades," said Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents more than 350,000 law enforcement officers in the United States.

"We support de-escalation training. Most departments are already doing it. But if there is to be training and a standard federal government policy on de-escalation, we can support that."

The House Democrats bill places certain restrictions on the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement and requires that the uniformed federal police offer to use body cameras. It also compels training and teaching officers of racial bias about their "duty to intervene."

"The answer typically for a police scandal is, 'We're just going to do more training,'" Futterman said. "It is the easiest thing to do … Police officers certainly need to be better trained and taught to scale down. There needs to be stricter policies that … prevent collusion after a police incident. Accused misconduct, that officers are separated as witnesses are separated and are not allowed to speak to each other. "

Lawmakers aim for & # 39; qualified immunity & # 39;

Federal legislation would target the legal doctrine known as "qualified immunity," which protects the police from lawsuits alleging that they violated people's constitutional rights.

The 40-year-old doctrine protects government officials and officials from liability, according to critics. Supporters argue that it protects an officer's ability to make a quick decision during potentially dangerous situations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said ending qualified immunity is a priority for Democrats in any bipartisan conversation that may occur.

Trump believes ending the qualified immunity "doesn't start," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"One of the ways that officers have regularly escaped accountability, even when it has been discovered that they have violated the civil and constitutional rights of individuals, is through that doctrine of qualified immunity that protects all police acts except the most malicious and clearly incompetent, "Futterman said.

In addition, union police contracts often make it difficult to remove officers reported for misconduct, according to the government and former police officials and labor experts. Some union agreements describe how long the police must wait to investigate an incident, how they can interrogate officers and what they can ask, and how quickly investigations must be completed.

Jim Pasco, executive director of the national Fraternal Order of Police, the country's largest and most powerful law enforcement union, said his organization will meet with "anyone, anytime they want to have a factual discussion" about public and police security, and that these discussions were ongoing.

"I think it is difficult to see a positive side at the moment, but in the long term, situations like this offer an opportunity for growth," Gamaldi said. Make no mistake: no one hates a bad cop more than a good cop.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said this week that she was withdrawing from contract negotiations with the police union, which she accused of restricting the reform.

The Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers urged the chief and the city to return to contract negotiations. The union said it seeks "to set clear expectations, train employees on those expectations, and improve accountability for both officials and supervisors who do not behave accordingly."

There is a search for transparency and openness.

In New York on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed what he called the "most aggressive" legislative reform bill in the nation in a move aimed at making officers more accountable.

A key measure in the legislation, vehemently opposed by a coalition of law enforcement unions, will break the veil of secrecy that a 1976 law provided to police personnel and disciplinary records.

The controversial law prevents the release of disciplinary records for police, fire, or correctional facilities without your written consent. The statute is known as Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Act, which was enacted to exempt police officers from being cross-examined during criminal proceedings, according to the bill.

Unions expressed concern that all complaints, including those that have not been fully investigated or substantiated, will be released. The coalition said judges already have discretion to publish such records and are concerned that officials do not have a chance to be heard.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd, filed 18 complaints of past internal affairs against him. He was reprimanded by two of them. The nature of the complaints is unclear.

"We have been too willing to give the police a supervisory pass," Lopez said.

According to Futterman, officers who engage in heinous abuse have generally accumulated numerous complaints over many years.

"No department in the United States has been using that information regularly … to investigate obvious patterns of abuse and then seek to get rid of and fire officers or groups of officers who have nothing to do with a badge or a weapon." said.

New York State law will designate the attorney general as an independent prosecutor in civilian death cases.

"It is the old question of who watches over the police, and what we have seen is that the police have proven to be unable to control themselves," said Futterman. "This is one of the things that police departments across the country do worse."

There are calls to disburse police agencies

The uproar over change has led to drastic calls for action in some places.

In Minneapolis, a veto-proof supermajority of the city council is considering the dismantling of the police department.

New York and Los Angeles are pledging millions of dollars in police funding cuts.

López called the proposals to cut police funding "the most intentionally transformative movements" of the moment.

"But I'm a little worried because they happened so quickly and I don't think it's a good idea … just pick a number and say cut both the budget or get rid of this number of officers without doing the work to figure out what's going to replace that and what do you really want the police to do, "he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a change from police department funding to youth and social services.

A group of city council members proposes to cut $ 1 billion from the NYPD's nearly $ 6 billion budget.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti agreed to cut $ 100 million to $ 150 million in proposed LAPD funds after Californians denounced a proposal to increase their budget to $ 1.86 billion.

The Los Angeles People's Budget Coalition called Garcetti's promise "a start," but said a $ 150 million cut "would still leave LAPD with 51% of the city's unrestricted revenue."

"That is surprising," Lopez said of the remaining amount after the proposed cut. "Thinking about what that money could be spent on and the good it can do for communities. I think it's probably a good first step in Los Angeles and other communities should consider similar approaches."

In New York, Cuomo signed an executive order Friday that makes state police funding dependent on law enforcement agencies developing a plan by April 1 to "reinvent and modernize police strategies," including use of force guidelines. Those plans would become law after consulting with the community.

Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, dismissed calls to underfund or dissolve police departments as "an instinctive reaction."

"It is very, very dangerous and all it will do is harm our low-income communities because they trust us so much, and the higher-income communities will simply hire their own private police or security officers," he said.

Acevedo, the Houston police chief, called the dissolution of the police department "an invitation to chaos."

But the outlay can shift money from the police to much-needed mental health, domestic violence, homeless and education services.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, for example, proposes that city police officers stop responding to issues such as disputes between neighbors, reports of homeless people and school discipline interventions.

"Police officers would be the first people to tell him, 'We are being asked to solve all the problems in the nation and we are not equipped to do it,'" Futterman said.

Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said that police reform efforts in the United States have come down this road many times.

"The movement for racial justice in our criminal system is not going to happen with new and changing legislation," he said. "It is a great project and it will take time and effort."

In 2016, Philando Castile was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota. In a forum after Floyd's death with the John Jay College Institute for Prosecution Innovation, his mother, Valerie Castile, lamented, "Here we are again."

"We have had so many working groups," he said of the reform efforts. "We have had so many recommendations … I have sat and talked for four years, but here I am again. The same situation."