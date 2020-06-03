Police reject protesters

"They are arguing in favor of the protesters that the American police remain unreformed and out of control," says Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College who is studying the police response to the protest.

"That's what people in the community want. They really want to join their police department. They want to feel a sense of trust," says Cedric Alexander, a CNN police analyst and former president of the National Organization for the Enforcement of Police. Black Law. Executives

But Vitale says some police departments have been sending a much more aggressive message.

"I am amazed at the magnitude of this, because so many departments across the country are adopting this zero tolerance and rapid escalation stance toward protesters," he says. "They quickly escalated to tear gas and loaded crowds … They made no extra effort to try to keep things from spiraling out of control."

Here's a look at some of the blunt ways we've seen officers across the country responding to protests:

Some are firing tear gas

What started as peaceful protests last week over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sometimes he became violent . In many cities, stores have been looted and the police have been thrown with stones and bottles. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

Video footage and photos of protests across the country, from a park outside the White House to the streets of Minneapolis, show police shooting tear gas at crowds of people. Sometimes tear gas is fired in response to violence and looting, and protesters sometimes claim it is fired without provocation.

"In the 1960s and 1970s we saw a lot of use of tear gas, and most police departments learned a lesson: Tear gas almost always makes things worse," says Vitale. "And now all of a sudden they just let it fly everywhere."

Vitale is the coordinator of the Police and Social Justice Project , who has called for police funding to be cut, arguing that using the money for other programs, such as the increase in school counselors and drug treatment, would do more to keep residents safe.

He says the tear gas launch is a telling example of the ways that the police not only inflame tensions on the streets, but reinforce the case that he and other critics have been doing.

"This is an overreaction," he says.

Police across the country have defended their decisions to use tear gas.

"We applaud those who stand up and protest against police brutality, because we do it, and we are with them. But last night the peaceful protests started, but that's not how it ended," said Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall. told reporters on Saturday after officers deployed tear gas during protests the night before. "And what I want to make clear to me today, so there is no ambiguity, this department will not tolerate dishonest vandalism. We will not tolerate destroying our city. We will not tolerate destroying our communities and causing harm, damage, or danger to people protesting, and definitely not for those who protect the residents of this community. "

Some are accused of using excessive force

Authorities in several cities have said they are investigating allegations that some officers have used excessive force in their responses to the protests.

In atlanta two officers were fired After police said they smashed the windows of a vehicle, they pulled two protesters out of the car and tested one of them.

And in Seattle, city council members are asking the police chief to answer questions about how officers handled the protests over the weekend.

"I think some of the New York police actions have exacerbated anger. There are videos of some New York police actions that are very disturbing," Cuomo said in a briefing on Monday. "There are videos of New York police cars crashing into a crowd that are very disturbing, they remove a mask from a person to spray them with pepper, they throw a woman to the ground, it's on video, it's on video. The looting it's on video, so it's NYPD activity on video. "

The governor's comments sparked a quick reprimand from the city's police union president, who accused Cuomo of "wrongly blaming the police for the chaos."

"Police officers are being shot down, shot down and nearly fired every night," Police Charity Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

CNN Police Analyst James Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, said that when looking at the video of the New York police vehicle crashing into protesters, it is important to remember that officers have been facing a tremendous pressure and physical attacks.

"I can't get into the minds of individual police officers except to think that the night before, a Molotov cocktail had been dumped in a police vehicle with four police officers in New York City," said Gagliano. "I guess they were nervous about what was happening. Things were being thrown into their vehicle. There was no way out. Someone stepped on the gas. It is unfortunate. It is horrible. We don't want to see any damage. Someone hurts, but this right now, this is like a war zone in this country. "

Many wear riot gear

But even when the Tasers are not removed and are not fired, some say that some officers are behaving in a way that provokes more violence rather than calming the situation.

A specific case, they say: officers with riot gear.

"Equipping officers in a way more appropriate for a battlefield can put them in the mindset that confrontation and conflict are inevitable," said Rachel Ward, National Director of Research for Amnesty International, USA. in a sentence . "American police across the country are … exacerbating a tense situation and putting protesters' lives at risk."

Vitale told CNN that it's easy to see tensions rise.

"Imagine that you are angry and in front of you is a police officer in his regular uniform. Now imagine that you are angry, and what is in front of you is a police officer with a helmet and a shield and a military grade vehicle behind him, "says Vitale. "You are much more likely to throw a stone. It just dehumanizes the whole situation."

Police leaders have warned that protective equipment is needed to keep officers and the public safe.

"Officers, after being attacked by objects thrown by violent protesters, were ordered to wear protective helmets, not riot gear," wrote Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. "The officers were wearing uniforms and not riot gear. Four officers, their constituents, were injured. One hospitalized. Ty (thank you) for your care."

Some are arresting and assaulting journalists

A photographer in Minneapolis said she was blinded by a rubber bullet . In Louisville, an officer shot what looked like peppercorns at a journalist for the local WAVE 3 News television station. The incident was broadcast live on air.

Some journalists also reported being attacked by protesters.

Human rights defense organizations warn that attacks on the press are a worrying signal.

"When journalists are attacked, societies are attacked," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Twitter. "No democracy can function without freedom of the press, and no society can be just without journalists who investigate errors and tell the truth to power."

Some may be taking signals from the president

Trump has not spoken about specific allegations of excessive police force in response to the protests, but in a conference call with the governors this week, he urged them to take more aggressive tactics with violent protesters

"You have to dominate, or you will look like a bunch of idiots" Trump said , according to an audio recording of the call obtained by CNN. "People have to be arrested and tried."

Acevedo said the police must act quickly to eliminate bad cops, stressing that on a daily basis throughout the county, most officers are doing the right thing.

"When good surveillance happens, which happens every day in our country, it does not appear in the news. Tens of millions of contacts every year, in very dynamic situations, are not news," he said. "We are the government's most visible cog. When we are wrong, there is no excuse. We cannot excuse it. We have to accept it. But do not fool yourself into believing that anger is only because of what happens to the police."

The protesters, Acevedo said, are also outraged by other things, such as inequalities in health and education.

"The reason this happens is because there are too many people in this country who are throwing blocks: bricks and property damage, they never bother to vote. So you have a choice," he said. "Raise your voice. Be heard in the voting booth and continue to march peacefully, so the focus remains poor surveillance, criminal surveillance."