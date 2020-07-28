Police Respond To "Apex Predator" Report Loitering In The Park, Discovers It's A Stuffed Panther

Don't worry about being bitten by this wild cat, it's already stuffed

Police were reportedly called to a park in Steyning, Horsham, West Sussex on Friday for fear of a "apex predator" wandering around.

However, once the police arrived at the scene at night and saw the alleged "panther", they realized that the creature was actually a stuffed toy that had been left on the park bench.

Twitter users were tickled by the cat news.

"What. A. Headline:" Loose panther clinging to a park bench turned out to be a stuffed toy, "one wrote.

"Possible Panther Prowls Park", other wrote with the hashtag "Friday Funny".

Sussex police were initially concerned when they first saw the big cat in their headlights, apparently trying to jump over the bench.

"Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true," police said, SWNS reported. "It may be a stuffed toy, but the assistant officers didn't necessarily know it at first."