Police say 2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting in North Carolina

At least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting that erupted during a block party in Charlotte, North Carolina, early Monday, and five others were hit by cars as they tried to flee the shooting, according to reports.

Police responded to a call from a pedestrian hit by a vehicle shortly after midnight on Beatties Foard Road and Lasalle Street, where hundreds had gathered for the impromptu party, WBTV reported.

As soon as the police arrived, the bullets began to fly. Nine people were shot and two of them died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters, adding there was evidence of multiple shooters.

Five or six of the dozens of people who went to local hospitals suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the reason for the bloodshed was not immediately available.

Witnesses said people had gathered to celebrate June 15 at Beatties Ford Road all weekend during peaceful celebrations, WBTV reported.

Some people told the news outlet that they saw drivers speed up and perform risky maneuvers on the street, but police have not confirmed any connection to street racing.

WBTV reporter Anne Marie Hagerty tweeted that a victim's family told him "they are devastated to lose a beloved daughter / niece, just after Father's Day, in this senseless violence."

She added: "They say they just buried a sister in January and this is too much."

Just an hour earlier, Charlotte police said they found a man who had been shot to death in a common area at an apartment complex on Varsity Lane.

Authorities have not released any details about the victim, any suspect, or a motive for the killing.

On Saturday night, at least nine people were injured when shooting erupted at an outdoor party in Syracuse, including a 17-year-old boy who was left in critical condition after being shot in the head.