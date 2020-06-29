Police say an off-duty Dallas police officer was hit to the ground after trying to disperse the crowd

An off-duty Dallas police officer was attacked from behind on Thursday night after telling a group to leave a closed pool area in an apartment complex, authorities said.

The assault took place around 9 p.m. At the Allure apartment complex in North Dallas, police said Friday in a press release.

The plainclothes officer identified himself as a Dallas police officer and tried to disperse the crowd, police said. As he drove away, police said several people attacked him from behind and he fell to the ground.

The officer lost consciousness during the attack, police told WFAA-TV. When he woke up, he called 911 and told responding officers that a group of three or four men hit him on the back and kicked him multiple times, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be well, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

No suspect has been arrested.

The officer was working as a courtesy patrol officer at the complex when he answered a call about a disturbance in the closed pool area, Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata told WFAA.

Mata said that an attack on a police officer only diminishes the community's relationship with the police and fuels "this idea that it is okay to disobey authority in today's world."

"It is very unfortunate that an officer trying to do his job was attacked in this way for nothing more than being a police officer," Mata said.

Dallas police have asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the department.