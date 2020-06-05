Police search for a cyclist who assaulted a group that published Black Lives Matter flyers





Maryland-National Capital Park Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an assault that took place on Monday afternoon on the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County, a Park Police statement said.

A man and two women were walking down the trail, posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter, when the suspect began arguing with them about the flyers and grabbed the flyers from one of the victims, according to the statement.

Police say the suspect pushed his bicycle and began charging one of the victims, causing them to fall to the ground.

Park police have released footage of the suspect, asking for help finding the man, who describes himself as a white man in his 50s to 60s, of medium build, 6 feet tall, with short brown hair.

Park police officers patrol the trail on foot, by bicycle and in a police car, according to the statement. The man who filmed the video of the cyclist confronting him and his friends while posting the signs told CNN that they were trying to influence the change. The man asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation and says he was with two other friends posting flyers when the cyclist approached them. The man alleges that the cyclist passed them, then turned and approached them. "At first he seemed intrigued by our message, but he quickly became aggressive and ripped the sheets from my hands," he said. It was then that he took out his phone and started recording. CNN cannot independently verify what happened before and after the video. What the video shows The video shows the cyclist approaching another member of the group, who tells him to stay away. The rider turns to the third group member and tears a roll of tape around his wrist. The man behind the camera says that was when the cyclist noticed he was filming and grabbed the bike and loaded it. In the video, it then falls to the ground. He says the cyclist demanded the tape that he had in his hands. The recording ends when the man picks up his phone. He says the cyclist rode a bit down the road before turning and shouting obscenities at the group before heading back the way he had come. Since the incident, the man who filmed the video says he has replaced more signs and that people have asked him for signs to post. "I spent my high school years in DC and I am fortunate to live in a thriving neighborhood now where I feel I have many privileges," he said. "There are tons of people watching TV and saying 'wow, that's horrible' and they shake their heads, but they don't really work to change it. That's what I want to try and inspire is that people really change things instead of just being an observer. "





