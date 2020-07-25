Police sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse; must register as a sex offender

A former Pennsylvania police officer was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after allegations that he sexually abused women while on duty, according to reports.

Mark Icker, of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to two charges of deprivation of rights.

The statement covered the charges against him at the federal and local levels, alleging that he requested sexual favors from women to lessen the sanctions, the Times Leader reported.

In addition, Icker must register as a sex offender.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart to everyone in this case, especially the victims, I cannot imagine what they went through," Icker said in the sentence.

The crimes committed against two women in December 2018 involved Icker using minor traffic offenses to request oral sex in exchange for ignoring the drug paraphernalia found in the victims' cars. He allegedly kept the victims handcuffed throughout the trial.

Three other victims made similar claims, describing similar crimes, but these charges were filed at the county level.

United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion described Icker's conduct as "vicious", rejecting a plea agreement that had Icker serving only 12 years in prison.

"This case sucks me out," Mannion said, according to the PA home page. “You abused a position of trust. You are supposed to protect the community, protect these women. "

"Instead, you took advantage of them."

The two victims who spoke in court said they believed Mannion heard and understood them, Citizen’s Voice reported.

"Our voices were heard and I think that was the best part," said one of the victims. "Justice is finally served, and I am very happy and proud."