Police shot a man after a high-speed chase. It is the 50th Georgia police shooting investigated by GBI this year.

That 50 mark is a slight increase in the number of officer-involved shootings that GBI has investigated at this time in the past two years. At this time last year, the GBI had been asked to investigate 36 shootings involving officers, and at this time in 2018 the GBI had been asked to investigate 45 shootings involving officers, according to GBI Director of Public Affairs Nelly Thousands.
Throughout 2019, GBI was asked to investigate 84 shootings involving officers, and throughout 2018, GBI was asked to investigate 94 shootings involving officers, GBI said.
GBI's role is to provide an independent investigation of the case, which is then turned over to local prosecutors. The numbers include fatal shootings, non-fatal shootings and incidents in which an officer unloaded his weapon in someone's direction, Miles said.
Law enforcement agencies in Georgia are under no obligation to ask GBI to investigate police shootings, so the totals are a light count. Miles said a "vast majority" of the state's law enforcement agencies do, but some departments still do not.
High speed chase leads to gunshots
The incident started around 9 p.m. On Monday, when a motorcyclist, later identified as Echols, led police in a high-speed chase in excess of 100 mph on Highway 34 in Newnan, according to GBI. The motorcyclist was described as a black man with blonde dreadlocks wearing a T-shirt, says GBI.
Another motorist reported that a driver on a motorcycle had converted to the Greison Trail area, and shortly thereafter, Newnan Police Department officers and the Coweta County Sheriff's Office found an abandoned black motorcycle behind a restaurant, according to GBI.
Officers searched the area and found Echols, who matched the driver's description, inside Bail 24-7, and appeared to have forcibly entered the scene, according to GBI.
Officers began giving him verbal orders, and a Newnan police officer alerted others that Echols had a weapon, according to GBI. The officer then fired his firearm at Echols, hitting him once in the leg, according to GBI.
"At the time of the incident, Echols was in possession of a gun and was allegedly reaching for it when he was shot," says GBI.
He was transported by EMS to the Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers were injured, GBI said.