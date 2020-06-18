Police shot a man after a high-speed chase. It is the 50th Georgia police shooting investigated by GBI this year.





Azavious Lavonta Echols, a 25-year-old black man from Woodbury, Georgia, was shot in the leg by a Newnan police officer after Echols reportedly took a gun from him, according to preliminary GBI information. .

That 50 mark is a slight increase in the number of officer-involved shootings that GBI has investigated at this time in the past two years. At this time last year, the GBI had been asked to investigate 36 shootings involving officers, and at this time in 2018 the GBI had been asked to investigate 45 shootings involving officers, according to GBI Director of Public Affairs Nelly Thousands.

Throughout 2019, GBI was asked to investigate 84 shootings involving officers, and throughout 2018, GBI was asked to investigate 94 shootings involving officers, GBI said.

The 50 mark was reached amid a national reckoning with racism and police violence against blacks and came just days after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Wendy's parking lot in Atlanta. On Wednesday, the officer who fired the fatal shots at Brooks was charged with serious murder and 10 other charges, and the other officer at the scene was charged with aggravated assault and two other charges.