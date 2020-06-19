Police under investigation after British black man yelled "I can't breathe" during arrest





Simeon Francis was arrested in July 2019 in the British coastal city of Torquay and later released. He died 10 months later while in police custody after being arrested again in May 2020.

His family provided CNN on Friday with a 19-minute video of last year's arrest, showing Francis being handled by at least 10 police officers, and several of them immobilized him. He is heard screaming "Get them off me, racists!" After about 13 minutes, still screaming, the officers pick him up and take him to a police van.

Francis also tells officers he "can't breathe," a request that echoes the one George Floyd made during his death in the United States in May, and which has become a watchword for protesters protesting brutality. police around the world.

It is unclear whether Francis needed medical attention, why he was arrested, or what led to the incident, Desmond Jaddoo, a community activist and family representative, told CNN. Devon and Cornwall police have not responded to CNN's requests for comment, citing an ongoing investigation.