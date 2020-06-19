Police under investigation after British black man yelled "I can't breathe" during arrest

Simeon Francis was arrested in July 2019 in the British coastal city of Torquay and later released. He died 10 months later while in police custody after being arrested again in May 2020.
His family provided CNN on Friday with a 19-minute video of last year's arrest, showing Francis being handled by at least 10 police officers, and several of them immobilized him. He is heard screaming "Get them off me, racists!" After about 13 minutes, still screaming, the officers pick him up and take him to a police van.
It is unclear whether Francis needed medical attention, why he was arrested, or what led to the incident, Desmond Jaddoo, a community activist and family representative, told CNN. Devon and Cornwall police have not responded to CNN's requests for comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
The family believes the video shows that the police used excessive force during the incident, Jaddoo said.
"This is nothing new in terms of the plight of black people. And clearly, these disproportionalities that exist must be questioned and questioned," said Jadoo, "and most importantly, we need answers because a family is mourning and that should never be forgotten. "
Francis was released after the July arrest, according to the family.
But 10 months later, in the early hours of May 20, Francis was arrested again in Torquay, by Devon and Cornwall police. Later that night, according to police, he was found unanswered in a cell.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), the UK's police watchdog, is investigating the case of Francis's death in police custody. A preliminary post-mortem examination did not identify a cause of death for Francis, the IOPC said in a statement.
"More tests will be done," the statement added. "We are analyzing a considerable amount of CCTV footage of the custody suite. We are looking at the level of care provided during the detention period, including the frequency and adequacy of the checks performed."
The IOPC also confirmed that it received the video on Friday. "We have received a referral after the family of Simeon Francis made a complaint to Devon and Cornwall police regarding a previous arrest. The referral is currently being evaluated," CNDP told CNN.
At this point, the video of the July 2019 incident does not appear to be related to the circumstances of his death in May 2020.
Neither the Devon and Cornwall police nor the IOPC have responded to CNN questions about why Francis was arrested and detained on May 20 or July 2019. They also have not said whether charges were brought against him. Devon and Cornwall police cite the ongoing IOPC investigation as the reason they cannot comment, but say they are fully cooperating with the watchdog.
Police say none of the officers has been disciplined or placed in restrictive service.
"Our thoughts and condolences remain with Mr. Francis's family and friends and we remain committed to a fully appropriate, independent and thorough investigation into the events surrounding Mr. Francis's death," reads a statement issued on 9 September. June by Devon and Cornwall Police.