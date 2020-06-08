Police unions dig as calls for reform grow

After the demonstration, the union representing Bologna issued a statement, saying that "it will not wait and observe how Inspector Bologna is deceived."

As public opinion changes on issues of police violence and racial discrimination, and cities begin to rethink their approach to law enforcement, powerful police unions across the country are investigating and preparing for a one-on-one standoff. generation over the police.

The flash point has been brewing for years and has escalated with each high-profile police murder involving an African American. Elected officials, facing more pressure than ever after George Floyd's police murder in Minneapolis last month, pledge to take action.

"Let me be clear, we're going after the police union," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday, after city council members said they wanted to go even further and dismantle the local police department to pursue other Surveillance Models.

But that might be easier said than done. Police unions in the United States wield significant power and enjoy higher membership rates than many other unions, which have declined in recent years. Government officials and labor experts also tell CNN that union police contracts often make it difficult to remove officers who have been singled out for misconduct, a key obstacle to reform.

"They have become too powerful. They form political action committees. They donate to the race of district attorneys or the race of state attorneys, state senators and representatives, etc.," Charles Ramsey, former DC police chief and former Philadelphia Police Commissioner said on CNN Sunday. "And then we wonder why nothing can be done."

For the first time, police unions will have to deal with a skeptical public that does not automatically support law enforcement. New surveys indicate that most Americans now recognize that African Americans are more likely to be mistreated or even killed by the police.

"This is great," legendary Republican pollster Frank Luntz tweeted on Monday about a dramatic change in how Americans view police violence. After Eric Garner died in police custody in 2014, 33% of Americans said they believed that police were more likely to use excessive force against African-Americans. That number now stands at 57%, according to a survey last week.

In response to public sentiment for the past two weeks, Jim Pasco, executive director of the National Fraternal Order of Police, the country's largest police union, told CNN that his organization is ready to sit down with "anyone, anytime that you want to have a factual discussion "about police and public safety, and that these discussions were ongoing.

Police culture & # 39; corrosive & # 39;

For years, lawmakers from both parties passed pro-police laws and empowered police unions in their cities. But right now, there could be a limited opening for bipartisanship.

"We need reform in the area of ​​police unions to ensure that the chief can have disciplinary control over the force," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is personally responsible for the prosecution of the four police officers involved in Floyd's death.

Democrats in the House of Representatives unveiled a radical proposal on Monday to address racial disparities in surveillance. The bill would establish a national registry of police misconduct, among other things.

It's unclear whether any Republicans support that bill, but some are breaking President Donald Trump's tough line stance toward protests, which he has focused more on than the Floyd assassination. Utah Senator Mitt Romney marched in a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend in Washington, DC.

And the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a group of conservative experts, released a report last year that said many police unions "are opposed to best practices in professional law enforcement standards" and are more concerned with maintain the union to promote public safety.

Ronal Serpas, a former police chief in New Orleans and Nashville, said unions across the country have successfully negotiated control of disciplinary processes, creating a "corrosive" culture where troubled officers know that their union will protect them from consequences.

"To change police culture, we have to change the way contracts are handled," said Serpas, who oversaw police reforms in New Orleans after years of corruption and after Hurricane Katrina.

Decades of collective bargaining has resulted in police forces where department heads have little control and unions have set the terms for internal investigations. Even if an officer is formally punished, the nuances in the contract often help officers prevail on appeal, Serpas said.

For example, some police union agreements have outlined how long police leaders should wait to investigate an incident, how they can ask police officers questions and what they can do, and how quickly the department must complete an investigation. Together, it puts disciplinary power in the hands of unions, which are established to protect the work of police officers.

Sometimes police officers of color face discrimination within their own departments, and police unions have been complicit in allowing these inequalities to worsen and survive, experts told CNN.

As local governments seek to pass new reforms, they will need to rewrite many of these policies and regain some of the powers they have given up to the police unions, Serpas explained.

"Unions are doing what they are supposed to do: find ways to protect their employees," said Serpas. "They will go as far as the local government lets them go."

Taking action in New York

New York, home to the nation's largest police department, has kicked in.

Responding to a Monday question from CNN's Mark Morales about police unions and reform, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that "each union argues for the interest of its employees, its workforce," and that "it will listen to all voices, "including unions. , while pushing reforms.

Lawmakers in New York are moving forward this week with a series of measures to address police misconduct. This includes repealing a state law commonly known as 50-A, which prevents the public from viewing officers' disciplinary records, including those that kill civilians.

Activists have said this law has made it difficult for abusive police officers to be held accountable, while police unions have said this change could jeopardize the privacy of individual officers. Cuomo dismissed those concerns on Monday, saying the bill includes extensive privacy protections.

"All he does is reverse an exemption in police records, so now a police officer is like a school teacher," Cuomo said. "It is just parity and equality with all other public employees."

The legislation is being adopted by the Democratic-controlled state legislature, along with other bills that would establish a new office under New York's attorney general to investigate police misconduct, and would also require officers to turn on their cameras. body in specific situations.

The focus in this state is not just the efforts of the New York Police Department to enforce curfews and maintain order in New York City. Last week, two Buffalo Police Department officers were charged with assault after allegedly shoving an elderly man in a protest.

After the officers were suspended, all 57 members of the police force's emergency response team resigned from that team. The local union said they resigned in solidarity with the two officers, although some told local media that the union's public statements were inaccurate.

"The Buffalo Police Union is on the wrong side of history, they are wrong in this situation, they have been a barrier to further police reform in the city of Buffalo and that barrier presented by the Police Union must be addressed" Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Saturday on CNN.

Unions flex their muscles

Although union membership has declined nationally, membership among law enforcement agencies remains high. Those membership fees can be channeled into litigation, support for political candidates, or lobbying for legislation that may affect the police forces. Police unions also say they work to secure better wages and benefits for officers, and that they have a duty to defend their members.

"Police unions have enormous influence," said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, and a former Justice Department official who worked on police matters. "There are many police officers in this country and the quotas accumulate a large war chest that can be used to improve their political agenda."

Local officials have also benefited from endorsements and donations from police unions, making it less politically acceptable for some officials to try to deal with police unions or cases involving individual officials.

In an interview with the New York Times, a Minneapolis city councilman recently even compared the local police union to a "protection scam" that slows down services in areas with hostile officials. A spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department declined to comment on the allegation to the Times.

To flex their political strength, police unions have used aggressive and sometimes threatening rhetoric to attack elected officials trying to control their local police departments.

The head of a St. Louis police union said last year that the city's chief prosecutor, an African-American woman, should be removed "by force or by choice" because she was allegedly sowing mistrust in law enforcement. . And after an attempted assassination of New York police officers in February, a major police union in New York City said its members were "declaring war" on liberal-leaning mayor Bill de Blasio because they blame him for create a dangerous climate for police officers.

In 2016, the Fraternal Police Order supported then-candidate Trump. The organization has more than 300,000 members across the country.

In an interview with the Washington Post last year, Pascos said: "I would say that at least 80% of our membership across the country strongly supports President Trump."

Across the country, the actual work of a police union may be much more mundane than it appears at the moment, when tensions are high after a series of high-profile incidents.

Like other unions, police unions will advocate for better benefits and working conditions for their members, through collective bargaining. When officers face problems, ranging from citizen complaints to criminal charges, the police union will often provide legal representation.

Brian Luciano, president of the Police Charity Association in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said police officers facing charges of misconduct can often become victims of political considerations and a public rush to prosecute. Police unions will intervene to ensure that troubled officers receive the same consideration as a civilian under arrest, Luciano said.

"Municipalities do not always have the best interests of officials in mind. They will do what is convenient for them for their political purposes," Luciano said. "We believe that our role is to protect the rights of the accused. And in some cases, the accused is the police officer."

As political winds change, police unions will face more scrutiny than ever. Some union leaders, such as Edward Mullins, president of the Benevolent Association of Sergeants in New York City, say that politicians are changing their views on surveillance for political expediency.

"Elected officials who are now against the police almost all have taken money from the police unions," said Mullins. "Everyone was in favor of law enforcement until they realized that November is coming. Now, because the narrative is anti-police and they are becoming anti-police, you really have to question that. If you're trying If you made changes now, why? Was it necessary for you to do something that should have been done a long time ago?