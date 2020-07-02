Police unions have helped protect officers from liability. Now they face an unprecedented backlash.

They were all fired by the police chief. And they were all rehired after an arbitrator revoked their firings, in a process set out in the contract between the city and the powerful police union.

In more than four in 10 of the cases in which arbitrators ruled on officer firings in the past decade, those layoffs were nullified, according to data provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

"We have seen too many cases where the arbitrator has reversed the boss's decision when it is as clear as the day that that officer charged with misconduct should no longer be in force," Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of the city. "It is atrocious."

San Antonio is no exception: Across the country, police unions have played a critical role in shaping department policies and protecting bad police officers from accountability, experts say.

Now, as protests over the police murder of George Floyd have refocused national attention on police misconduct, unions representing officers face a wave of new scrutiny and unprecedented political backlash.

More than 85% of police contracts in the country's main cities include language that limits the supervision or discipline of officers, according to an analysis by Campaign Zero, a group advocating for criminal justice reform.

Often negotiated behind closed doors, contracts in some cases are approved by local politicians whose campaigns have been funded by the same unions with which they are dealing.

And police unions have only grown in financial power in recent years: The total assets of 56 big city police unions increased by almost a third between 2011 and 2017, according to a CNN analysis of the tax filing data from the IRS.

However, in the wake of Floyd's death, the tide has begun to turn, with some cities moving to reform their collective bargaining procedures and labor activists moving away from their law enforcement colleagues.

Stephen Rushin, a law professor at Loyola University in Chicago who has studied police unions and contracts, said that a national rethink of the role of police unions could have a significant impact on holding more police accountable.

"This moment feels different," he said. "This could be a really important turning point."

How union contracts block liability

In cities across the country, police officers are some of the most difficult government employees to fire due to favorable contract provisions negotiated by local unions.

Contracts block liability in several ways: some prohibit civilian oversight or require the destruction of disciplinary records. Others put limits on internal investigations, notify officers ahead of time for interrogations, or demand that the city pay if officers are responsible for misconduct in court.

Rushin, who analyzed more than 650 union police contracts across the country, found in a 2019 document that more than two-thirds of the contracts forced police departments to go through an appeals process when they wanted to fire or discipline police officers. officers, placing final decisions in the hands of the arbitrators "selected, in part, by the local police union or the aggrieved officer."

That means that even if those cities pass strict new regulations on the use of force, for example, it could be difficult to get rid of policemen who don't follow the rules.

Those disciplinary procedures are negotiated in the contract negotiation process at the same time as issues like officers' salaries, wages and benefits, Rushin said.

"Particularly in cities with limited budgets, when officials cannot meet the union's financial demands, the concession they are ultimately forced to make is about discipline," Rushin said. "They can bury disciplinary measures in the contract, and the public may not understand what it means, even if the money savings make headlines."

Across the country, union-negotiated disciplinary procedures help keep officers with troublesome records on the job. In Minneapolis, for example, only about 1.5% of complaints filed against officers resulted in suspensions, terminations, or demotions between 2013 and 2019, according to a CNN analysis of data from the city's Police Conduct Review Office. .

Officers have even been rehired after being fired for high-profile fatal shots. In Miami, a 2014 referee ordered the police department to reinstate Detective Reynaldo Goyos, who fatally shot an unarmed man in a shooting that a department review board ruled was "unwarranted." And in Oakland, Officer Héctor Jiménez recovered his arbitration job in 2011 after being fired for fatally shooting two unarmed men in separate incidents within a year, shooting one in the back.

Some research has suggested a relationship between police collective bargaining and misconduct. A University of Chicago study found that misconduct complaints against Florida sheriff's deputies increased after they obtained the right to bargain collectively in 2003.

Union police leaders say the disciplinary rules they have won in contract negotiations are important in ensuring due process for their members, and that officers deserve strong protection due to the danger and unpredictability of their jobs.

"Police officers are under attack, and I think they will see fewer people sign up for the job," said Jeff Roorda, executive director of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, which successfully blocked an attempt by the district attorney local. form an independent unit to investigate police misconduct. "What we do is uphold the due process rights of police officers, the same rights that all Americans have."

But other experts argue that police contracts are so favorable to officers largely due to the political power of unions and their influence among local elected officials.

"Police unions have much more protection than other governments or other public unions," said L. Song Richardson, dean of the University of California, Irvine law school.

In several cities, officers have elected more bombastic leaders in recent years, pushing their unions into strongly opposed cultural battles and reforms.

In Minneapolis, union president Bob Kroll called the protests over Floyd's death a "terrorist movement", slandered Floyd for having a "violent criminal history" and bragged that none of the three police shootings in which he had been involved has bothered him.

And in Chicago, officers in May elected a new president, John Catanzara, who is one of the most disciplined officers in the department's history, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Even when he assumed office as the city's police officers, Catanzara had been stripped of his own police powers, limiting when he could carry his weapon and insignia. The department is investigating him for filing a false or misleading police report against a former superintendent after Catanzara accused the superintendent of allowing protesters to block a highway in 2018.

Catanzara has previously been reprimanded and investigated by social media posts supporting President Donald Trump, who violated the rules on officers who make political statements at work. And last month, Catanzara stated that any officer who knelt in support of protesters while wearing his uniform could be expelled from the union.

A Catanzara spokeswoman declined a request for a CNN interview, and Kroll did not respond to a request for comment.

Why are the fired police officers rehired?

Police experts say the contract negotiated by the San Antonio union is one of the most favorable for a police union.

Texas law places final decisions on officer discipline in the hands of arbitrators chosen by agreement between cities and unions and, in most cases, prevents the department from imposing disciplinary action for any incident that has taken place further. 180 days before. San Antonio's contract with the San Antonio Police Officers Association goes further, limiting past incidents that arbitrators can take into account when deciding whether to comply with penalties.

Other provisions of the contract restrict officer interrogations during internal affairs investigations and, in some cases, allow police officers to avoid a suspension of up to 45 days if they miss accrued vacation, overtime, or vacation.

Of the 24 officer firings since 2010 that were ruled by the arbitrators, 10 were overturned, or about 42%, according to data from the department, which was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

In 12 other dismissal cases, the officers either resigned or retired before the case was brought before an arbitrator, and in 20 other cases, the chief reached an agreement with the officers, allowing them to return with reduced punishment. Those settlements often come on the advice of the department's attorneys, and some are signed due to the likelihood of a referee revoking a termination, a SAPD spokesperson said.

Of the 81 police contracts analyzed by Campaign Zero, San Antonio is one of six that contain language that limits liability in all areas that the group tracked. Rushin's analysis also found that it is "one of the most law enforcement-friendly interests," he said.

The contract was approved by an 8-2 majority in the city council in 2016, over the objections of local activists, who said the disciplinary language made it a charming deal for the police.

According to Texas campaign finance data, the San Antonio union political action committee has spent more than $ 2.3 million since 2010, including more than $ 300,000 in direct contributions to political candidates. The group had previously made donations to half of the city council members who voted for the 2016 contract, as well as to the mayor who negotiated it.

William McManus, the police chief, called the limits of the discipline contract frustrating.

"Having an arbitrator undermines the chief's authority to determine what is best for his department and his community contributes to the notion that there is no police responsibility," he said in a statement.

But union president Mike Helle said the process defended officers from being subject to the boss's "whims".

"There is no one in this police department who wants a cop who is bad because it tarnishes us all," Helle told CNN. "The only thing we have negotiated and are still waiting for is that we only have a fair process."

Bad cops "need to be offered on the street"

Over the years, San Antonio arbitrators have revoked the terminations for examples of misconduct, even when none of the facts was in dispute.

In July 2018, body camera audio captured officer Tim Garcia repeatedly using the n-word while arresting a black man for invading a local mall. A review board recommended that Garcia be fired, and McManus moved to "suspend him indefinitely" from force.

At Garcia's disciplinary hearing in 2019, McManus called his behavior "the most inappropriate language I've ever heard used during an arrest," according to arbitration records. But the referee, Thomas Cipolla, disagreed with the punishment, reducing Garcia's sentence to an unpaid 10-month suspension and sending him back by force.

"A tirade does not automatically denote a racist," Cipolla wrote in the ruling. "I find myself coming to the conclusion that (Garcia) was out that day and said some horrible things that he shouldn't have said and now he's sorry."

Garcia, who is still in the force, declined to comment through a police spokesman, but the union vocally defended him, and Helle told Express-News last month that using the n-word was as offensive as the mayor. Nirenberg using the word "damn" in a recent speech on police violence.

"Throughout anyone's career, they will make mistakes," Helle told CNN, saying Garcia "couldn't apologize anymore."

Other officers had their dismissals revoked after strange behavior. Officer Matthew Belver was fired in 2016 after a dash camera captured him removing the handcuffs of an arrested man and making him an offer: if he hit him in a fight, he could be released. The detainee refused.

In arguing for Belver's termination, the department pointed to another 2010 incident in which he allegedly challenged another arrested man to a fight and then punched him in the face. But the union-negotiated police contract prohibits the department from invoking years-old cases to justify the layoffs, except under certain circumstances, a provision the arbitrator noted in his decision to reduce the 2016 layoff to an unpaid 45-day suspension. . Belver, who declined to comment, is still in the force but must travel with a partner at all times, a department spokesman said.

Officer Matthew Luckhurst was fired in 2016 after admitting that he put dog feces between a slice of bread and left him near a homeless man. The man did not eat it, but another officer stated that Luckhurst had later spread rumors that he had force-fed the man with the sandwich, according to the arbitration ruling, and the chief concluded that his behavior was "inhuman".

The referee reduced Luckhurst's punishment to a five-day suspension because it took the chief more than 180 days to impose discipline on the case. But Luckhurst was fired again just a few weeks after his first firing for another poop-related incident: smearing a brown "silly tea shake" on the seat of the only toilet in the women's locker room of a police station, according to documents from arbitration. That decision was confirmed by a referee last month. Luckhurst did not respond to a request for comment.

Some officers have faced termination only to be forcibly returned over and over again. A lieutenant, Lee Rakun, was fired six times during his more than two-decade career in the department for crimes ranging from racist statements to allegations of dating violence, CNN affiliate KSAT and Express-News reported. Time and time again, the chief decided to bring him back or a referee reinstated him.

Rakun withdrew from the force earlier this year as part of his latest disciplinary agreement, the department said. In a text message, Rakun declined to comment on his disciplinary record, but argued that the union contracts were fair, noting that "many of these city officials clamoring for 'police reform' are likely to have your signatures on these agreements over and over again. "

In other cases, the police chief reversed his own decision to fire the officers while facing pressure from the union and the possibility of being reversed by an arbitrator.

In February 2016, Officer John Lee shot and killed Antronie Scott, an unarmed black man, after mistaking the cell phone he was holding for a weapon. McManus initially moved to suspend Lee indefinitely.

Two weeks later, the police union began voting on a "no confidence" motion against McManus. On the same day, KSAT reported, McManus changed his mind and allowed Lee to return to the force after additional training. A department spokesman said the chief's revocation was not in response to the no-confidence vote, but "was done to allow due process (for Lee) regarding his rights under the collective bargaining agreement."

Lee never faced criminal charges for the shooting. Scott's widow and mother sued the city and Lee, and the case continues. Lee resigned from the department in February, and a lawyer representing him did not respond to a request for comment. In court documents, Lee's attorney has argued that he is protected by qualified immunity, a legal protection that is often used to block lawsuits against police officers.

The city's police contract expires next year. Gregory Hudspeth, president of the local NAACP branch in San Antonio, said most Antonians did not seem to pay much attention to the contract when it was negotiated four years ago, but that he and other activists were preparing to shine more. focus on the issue during the upcoming negotiations.

"Bad officers need to be off the street, or we will have an incident like the George Floyd case here," he said. The current arbitration system, Hudspeth said, appears to be designed to "wait until an officer kills someone before they say it is worth ending."

What is happening now to improve police accountability?

As anger over the use of police force has increased in recent weeks, some cities are reducing the bargaining power and political powers of police unions.

In Minneapolis, chief Medaria Arradondo announced last month that she would withdraw from contract negotiations with the union. Washington, D.C., passed a new ordinance that removes disciplinary rules from the scope of collective bargaining. And Chicago launched new reforms that allow anonymous complaints in a contract with police supervisors signed last week.

Dozens of elected officials across the country have also signed a national pledge to reject donations from the Fraternal Police Order, a national police union affiliated with many of the largest local police unions. In Austin, for example, the mayor and the 10 city council members said last month that they would not accept contributions from the local police union.

Some other labor groups are moving to distance themselves from the police unions. In Seattle, a county labor council voted to oust the city police union from its membership last month, saying the union was not "actively working to dismantle racism in its institution and society in general." The union responded in a statement that the decision "should sound the alarm to other public safety unions in our region, state and nation that they are next."

Nationwide, the board of labor giant AFL-CIO last month called for Kroll's resignation and supported the Seattle group. But the union board said it would not cut ties with the police unions it is affiliated with, arguing in a statement that "police officers and everyone who works for a living has the right to collective bargaining."

"We believe that the best way to use our influence on the issue of police brutality is to involve our police affiliates rather than isolate them," the board wrote.

In the wake of the backlash, some police unions are moving to propose their own reforms to the profession, a possible bet to avoid more radical changes.

The Los Angeles, San Jose and San Francisco police unions released a national reform plan last month that features proposals such as a database of officers fired for serious misconduct, a use-of-force standard that emphasizes reducing scale and more widely available data on police use of force

"There are no words that can convey our collective disgust and sorrow at the murder of George Floyd," the unions wrote in a newspaper ad announcing the proposals. "We have an obligation, as a profession and as human beings, to express our pain by taking action."

But local activists say their suggestions don't go far enough.

"They're just trying to be preemptive before communities come up with something more restrictive for them," said Neva Walker, executive director of a San Francisco community organizing group, about California unions. "It is not about individual officers, it is about changing the whole system."