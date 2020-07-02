Police unions have helped protect officers from liability. Now they face an unprecedented backlash.

They were all fired by the police chief. And they were all rehired after an arbitrator revoked their firings, in a process set out in the contract between the city and the powerful police union.
In more than four in 10 of the cases in which arbitrators ruled on officer firings in the past decade, those layoffs were nullified, according to data provided by the San Antonio Police Department.
"We have seen too many cases where the arbitrator has reversed the boss's decision when it is as clear as the day that that officer charged with misconduct should no longer be in force," Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of the city. "It is atrocious."
San Antonio is no exception: Across the country, police unions have played a critical role in shaping department policies and protecting bad police officers from accountability, experts say.
Now, as protests over the police murder of George Floyd have refocused national attention on police misconduct, unions representing officers face a wave of new scrutiny and unprecedented political backlash.
Often negotiated behind closed doors, contracts in some cases are approved by local politicians whose campaigns have been funded by the same unions with which they are dealing.
And police unions have only grown in financial power in recent years: The total assets of 56 big city police unions increased by almost a third between 2011 and 2017, according to a CNN analysis of the tax filing data from the IRS.
However, in the wake of Floyd's death, the tide has begun to turn, with some cities moving to reform their collective bargaining procedures and labor activists moving away from their law enforcement colleagues.
Stephen Rushin, a law professor at Loyola University in Chicago who has studied police unions and contracts, said that a national rethink of the role of police unions could have a significant impact on holding more police accountable.
"This moment feels different," he said. "This could be a really important turning point."
Contents
How union contracts block liability
In cities across the country, police officers are some of the most difficult government employees to fire due to favorable contract provisions negotiated by local unions.
Contracts block liability in several ways: some prohibit civilian oversight or require the destruction of disciplinary records. Others put limits on internal investigations, notify officers ahead of time for interrogations, or demand that the city pay if officers are responsible for misconduct in court.
That means that even if those cities pass strict new regulations on the use of force, for example, it could be difficult to get rid of policemen who don't follow the rules.
Those disciplinary procedures are negotiated in the contract negotiation process at the same time as issues like officers' salaries, wages and benefits, Rushin said.
"Particularly in cities with limited budgets, when officials cannot meet the union's financial demands, the concession they are ultimately forced to make is about discipline," Rushin said. "They can bury disciplinary measures in the contract, and the public may not understand what it means, even if the money savings make headlines."
Union police leaders say the disciplinary rules they have won in contract negotiations are important in ensuring due process for their members, and that officers deserve strong protection due to the danger and unpredictability of their jobs.
"Police officers are under attack, and I think they will see fewer people sign up for the job," said Jeff Roorda, executive director of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, which successfully blocked an attempt by the district attorney local. form an independent unit to investigate police misconduct. "What we do is uphold the due process rights of police officers, the same rights that all Americans have."
But other experts argue that police contracts are so favorable to officers largely due to the political power of unions and their influence among local elected officials.
"Police unions have much more protection than other governments or other public unions," said L. Song Richardson, dean of the University of California, Irvine law school.
In several cities, officers have elected more bombastic leaders in recent years, pushing their unions into strongly opposed cultural battles and reforms.
A Catanzara spokeswoman declined a request for a CNN interview, and Kroll did not respond to a request for comment.
Why are the fired police officers rehired?
Police experts say the contract negotiated by the San Antonio union is one of the most favorable for a police union.
Other provisions of the contract restrict officer interrogations during internal affairs investigations and, in some cases, allow police officers to avoid a suspension of up to 45 days if they miss accrued vacation, overtime, or vacation.
In 12 other dismissal cases, the officers either resigned or retired before the case was brought before an arbitrator, and in 20 other cases, the chief reached an agreement with the officers, allowing them to return with reduced punishment. Those settlements often come on the advice of the department's attorneys, and some are signed due to the likelihood of a referee revoking a termination, a SAPD spokesperson said.
Of the 81 police contracts analyzed by Campaign Zero, San Antonio is one of six that contain language that limits liability in all areas that the group tracked. Rushin's analysis also found that it is "one of the most law enforcement-friendly interests," he said.
According to Texas campaign finance data, the San Antonio union political action committee has spent more than $ 2.3 million since 2010, including more than $ 300,000 in direct contributions to political candidates. The group had previously made donations to half of the city council members who voted for the 2016 contract, as well as to the mayor who negotiated it.
William McManus, the police chief, called the limits of the discipline contract frustrating.
"Having an arbitrator undermines the chief's authority to determine what is best for his department and his community contributes to the notion that there is no police responsibility," he said in a statement.
But union president Mike Helle said the process defended officers from being subject to the boss's "whims".
"There is no one in this police department who wants a cop who is bad because it tarnishes us all," Helle told CNN. "The only thing we have negotiated and are still waiting for is that we only have a fair process."
Bad cops "need to be offered on the street"
Over the years, San Antonio arbitrators have revoked the terminations for examples of misconduct, even when none of the facts was in dispute.
In July 2018, body camera audio captured officer Tim Garcia repeatedly using the n-word while arresting a black man for invading a local mall. A review board recommended that Garcia be fired, and McManus moved to "suspend him indefinitely" from force.
At Garcia's disciplinary hearing in 2019, McManus called his behavior "the most inappropriate language I've ever heard used during an arrest," according to arbitration records. But the referee, Thomas Cipolla, disagreed with the punishment, reducing Garcia's sentence to an unpaid 10-month suspension and sending him back by force.
"Throughout anyone's career, they will make mistakes," Helle told CNN, saying Garcia "couldn't apologize anymore."
Other officers had their dismissals revoked after strange behavior. Officer Matthew Belver was fired in 2016 after a dash camera captured him removing the handcuffs of an arrested man and making him an offer: if he hit him in a fight, he could be released. The detainee refused.
In arguing for Belver's termination, the department pointed to another 2010 incident in which he allegedly challenged another arrested man to a fight and then punched him in the face. But the union-negotiated police contract prohibits the department from invoking years-old cases to justify the layoffs, except under certain circumstances, a provision the arbitrator noted in his decision to reduce the 2016 layoff to an unpaid 45-day suspension. . Belver, who declined to comment, is still in the force but must travel with a partner at all times, a department spokesman said.
Officer Matthew Luckhurst was fired in 2016 after admitting that he put dog feces between a slice of bread and left him near a homeless man. The man did not eat it, but another officer stated that Luckhurst had later spread rumors that he had force-fed the man with the sandwich, according to the arbitration ruling, and the chief concluded that his behavior was "inhuman".
The referee reduced Luckhurst's punishment to a five-day suspension because it took the chief more than 180 days to impose discipline on the case. But Luckhurst was fired again just a few weeks after his first firing for another poop-related incident: smearing a brown "silly tea shake" on the seat of the only toilet in the women's locker room of a police station, according to documents from arbitration. That decision was confirmed by a referee last month. Luckhurst did not respond to a request for comment.
Rakun withdrew from the force earlier this year as part of his latest disciplinary agreement, the department said. In a text message, Rakun declined to comment on his disciplinary record, but argued that the union contracts were fair, noting that "many of these city officials clamoring for 'police reform' are likely to have your signatures on these agreements over and over again. "
In other cases, the police chief reversed his own decision to fire the officers while facing pressure from the union and the possibility of being reversed by an arbitrator.
In February 2016, Officer John Lee shot and killed Antronie Scott, an unarmed black man, after mistaking the cell phone he was holding for a weapon. McManus initially moved to suspend Lee indefinitely.
Lee never faced criminal charges for the shooting. Scott's widow and mother sued the city and Lee, and the case continues. Lee resigned from the department in February, and a lawyer representing him did not respond to a request for comment. In court documents, Lee's attorney has argued that he is protected by qualified immunity, a legal protection that is often used to block lawsuits against police officers.
The city's police contract expires next year. Gregory Hudspeth, president of the local NAACP branch in San Antonio, said most Antonians did not seem to pay much attention to the contract when it was negotiated four years ago, but that he and other activists were preparing to shine more. focus on the issue during the upcoming negotiations.
"Bad officers need to be off the street, or we will have an incident like the George Floyd case here," he said. The current arbitration system, Hudspeth said, appears to be designed to "wait until an officer kills someone before they say it is worth ending."
What is happening now to improve police accountability?
As anger over the use of police force has increased in recent weeks, some cities are reducing the bargaining power and political powers of police unions.
"We believe that the best way to use our influence on the issue of police brutality is to involve our police affiliates rather than isolate them," the board wrote.
In the wake of the backlash, some police unions are moving to propose their own reforms to the profession, a possible bet to avoid more radical changes.
"There are no words that can convey our collective disgust and sorrow at the murder of George Floyd," the unions wrote in a newspaper ad announcing the proposals. "We have an obligation, as a profession and as human beings, to express our pain by taking action."
But local activists say their suggestions don't go far enough.
CNN's Yahya Abou-Ghazala contributed to this report.