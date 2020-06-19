Police unions stand in the way of lasting reform (opinion)

Even President Donald Trump, speaking at the Rose Garden before signing an executive order ordering modest reforms, stressed whose side he is on: "Without police, there is chaos."

We cannot have police reform in the United States without police accountability, and police unions too often stand in the way of any of those goals. The organization I lead, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, is fighting for more accountability and reform of union contracts, and we presented written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee this week as it addresses police reform. .

For too long, powerful police unions have prioritized the job security of officers over all other interests. While many legitimately support the labor movement, especially in low-income job sectors that are plagued by racial and gender discrimination, more Americans must recognize that police officers are not like other workers. They embody the power of the state to arrest, imprison and even kill civilians. We must keep the police at a higher level. Instead, we have almost no consistent standards at all, thanks in large part to the political power of the police unions.

Many police unions have paralyzed the ability of police departments, local governments, and the public to investigate and discipline officers who engage in misconduct. Too often, police contracts are fraught with requirements that protect discipline officers and make true justice impossible.

Some union police contracts even block misconduct investigations before they can begin or require a misconduct investigation to be completed before an arbitrary date, otherwise the complaint is declared contentious. The Omaha Police Union contract, for example, prohibits any disciplinary action (except for criminal investigations) unless discipline is imposed within 100 days of the incident.

But what may be considered too long in the eyes of a contract may not be close enough for a civilian to muster the courage to file a formal complaint, let alone the time necessary to investigate it. And of course, if a complaint is filed after the time period stipulated in the contract, the investigation process cannot even begin.

Even when an investigation begins, contracts often trigger delay mechanisms that provide officers with information and time, which officers can use to coordinate a story that explains the incident. The investigation shows that some contracts guarantee officers that they will not be questioned about possible misconduct until several days after the incident, in some cases even when there is a deadline to complete a full investigation into the incident.

According to Check the Police, a project by criminal justice reform group Campaign Zero that has compiled and reviewed dozens of police union contracts in major US cities, officers accused of misconduct receive a summary of the allegations against they in contracts from about half of the 81 cities reviewed in 2016 (and are sometimes given all the evidence gathered against them) before putting a statement on the registry.

These delay mechanisms are important. If interviewed immediately, officers cannot come together to clarify their stories. If interviewed immediately, officers are unable to explain evidence they may not be aware of, such as the video showing their misconduct. Together, these delay mechanisms give officers a significant advantage in time and information that corrupts the investigative process and undermines accountability and oversight.

Even in the rare case that an officer is disciplined or fired from force, these contracts often require arbitration (common in the public employment sector) that can lead to reversal of disciplinary decisions and reinstatement of a fired employee. Furthermore, these arbitrators are generally far from impartial. More than half of the union contracts studied in an analysis give officers or the union substantial power to select that arbitrator.

It should come as no surprise, then, that several officers who are fired finally overturn that decision and return by force. In Philadelphia, for example, according to academic analysis from a Washington Post study of fired and rehired officers between 2006 and 2017, more than 60% of fired officers were put back on the job.

In the rare case that an officer is successfully sued civilly for conduct on the job, that officer is unlikely to pay the bill. It is common for these union contracts to compensate officers for most civil lawsuits, meaning the city pays the bill for the rare civil lawsuit that holds an officer accountable.

The legal investigation of 44 jurisdictions between 2006 and 2011 affirms that the offending officers almost never have to pay the sentences against them. These contractual provisions grant immunity against some civil lawsuits, and provide no financial incentive for police officers to conform their conduct to the law.

These are not unique peculiarities of individual police contracts. Almost all of these accountability barriers are commonly found in union contracts. Research by Check the Police in 2016 shows that 89% of contracts in the 81 cities reviewed put at least one major barrier to accountability and 78% imposed three or more of those barriers.

Police unions also hinder accountability in other ways. The Philadelphia Police Union, for example, sued District Attorney Larry Krasner for compiling and implementing a "do not call" list of officers who have allegedly committed misconduct, in order to prevent them from testifying in criminal cases. . His lawsuit was unsuccessful. A union representing the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department also filed a lawsuit to block a state law that made some misconduct records open to public inspection, saying it should only apply to records created after Jan. 1. January 2019, when the law went into effect – And not retroactively. The California Supreme Court rejected the union's request.

For all these reasons, the announcement by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo that he is withdrawing from contract negotiations with the Force Police Union signaled a possible change on the horizon. Arradondo said he seeks to recruit experts to help reimagine a contract that can provide transparency, accountability and the possibility of political reform.

In the wake of the tragic murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, our country has reached a critical moment for police reform. We will never achieve racial equity and equality of justice in this country until we can ensure that police officers are held to account.

The misconduct and crimes of law enforcement officers, which union police contracts make more difficult to investigate and prosecute, are destructive to our society, the rule of law, and the sustainability of our democracy.

When the police cannot be held responsible; when they are effectively immunized from the same laws that they have been entrusted to enforce; When they beat and kill the people they are supposed to protect, and they can do it without responsibility, there can be no justice.

Mayors and police chiefs should follow Chief Arradondo's example and try to agree only to union contracts that hold the police accountable to the people.