Police unions under fire from left after George Floyd's death as calls for reform grow stronger

Police unions under fire as left-wing groups push for reform, or more drastic measures

In the wake of George Floyd's death, the political left is criticizing police unions as obstacles to reform, which are more interested in protecting and serving their members than the public.

The tension is no clearer than in Minneapolis, ground zero for the recent riots, where City Council member Steve Fletcher, a leader on calls there to dissolve the city police department, led the president of the Federation of Officers' Officers. Minneapolis Police Bob Kroll on task. A letter sent to members of his union after Floyd's death.

"Bob Kroll's letter yesterday to the membership of the Minneapolis Police Federation Federation showed us what base officers voted for in his leadership, and is another sign that the department is hopelessly beyond reform," Fletcher said in a recent tweet.

Meanwhile, those on the right have backed the message of the police unions. Tom Fitton, president of the conservative organization Judicial Watch, tweeted in support of the Benevolent Association of Sergeants of the New York Police Department, as he gave an update on a police officer who was hit by a car during the riots in the city. last week.

Conservatives like Fitton's defense of police unions, and criticism from members of the left, is a radical departure from how they traditionally treat organized workers. Click here for more information on our main story.

Other related developments:

– Fox News Exclusive: Barr confirms & # 39; focused investigations & # 39; Antifa, hammers push & # 39; dangerous & # 39; to evict the police

– Trump says he wants to see police surveillance done in a 'kinder' way

– Court orders implementation of immediate changes to Minneapolis Police Department

– Biden goes against the financing police, as the movement gains traction

– Georgia state police tell protesters in viral video: "I just kneel down for … God"

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Grenell calls politics in 2020 "a fight between Washington and the rest of America"

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday that his time in the Trump administration has shown him that the great political struggle is no longer between Republicans and Democrats, but between the District of Columbia and the rest of the United States.

In his first television interview since leaving the administration, Grenell explained a tweet he posted Saturday in response to criticism of former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis by President Trump.

"The fact is, we have a real problem in Washington, DC, because it is a system where there are no longer Republicans and Democrats pressing against each other to create good politics," he said. "It is a fight between Washington and the rest of the United States."

"What we have (is) a system in Washington where people get a job if you're there, if you know someone and work to advance, and it's like musical chairs from one agency to another," Grenell added. "There is no external thought, there is no external perspective."

Grenell characterized Trump as a major disruptor to an island system. "It is breaking your system," he said. "He doesn't play by the rules." Click here for more.

WHO says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over as the world sees a larger daily increase

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, said Monday that he should not have been complacent amid the coronavirus outbreak and supported his claim, noting that there were 136,000 new cases on Sunday, most so far.

"More than six months after the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to stop stepping on the pedal," he said, according to Reuters.

The report noted that the majority of cases were from South Asia and the Americas. Health officials in the US USA They fear an increase in cases due to the recent unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Asymptomatic spread "appears to be rare," says WHO official

– The Mississippi Governor repudiates mask shaders, supports the use of masks in public.

– Lawyer from & # 39; Grim Reaper & # 39; seen in Floyd's overcrowded protests

Kobe Bryant's widow seeks significant financial damages in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The White House responds when AOC claims that Kayleigh McEnany rejected her.

The star of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; responds to J.K. Rowling's gender tweets: "Transgender women are women."

Secretary of the Army open to rename military bases named for Confederate Generals.

California says theaters can reopen Friday with crowd limits.

Men & # 39; s Warehouse owner ponders bankruptcy filing: report.

The researchers say the recession began in February, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Tucker Carlson argues that the humiliation of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shows that "Black Lives Matter is, in fact, a political party."

