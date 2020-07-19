Police used drones to monitor nudity on a Minnesota beach

The Golden Valley Police Department used the high-tech surveillance devices in Twin Lake on July 10 after receiving complaints from the public, city communications director Cheryl Weiler told CNN.
"This has been going on there for decades," he said. "When they call the police at the park, it's because someone has complained."
Golden Valley addressed the use of drones in a statement on its website.
"The drone footage is accessible only to very few personnel within the department and is only used for documentation, evidence gathering, and prosecution if necessary," the statement said. "Police personnel are trained in data privacy and in maintaining confidentiality. By law, people in public spaces do not expect privacy to be recorded by security devices."
Olin and other witnesses said it appeared that the police were chasing people of color.
"The two or three black people who were super visible on the beach [the officers] went directly to them," Olin said.
"The City reviewed the drone images and went to the beach to collect personal information from those who appeared to be breaking the law," Golden Valley officials said in the statement. "On the beach, the police collected information from eight people to determine if citations should be issued for various infractions. Of the eight people observed violating the law from which the police were able to obtain information, two were people of color."
Police did not issue a subpoena.
The Golden Valley statement also said the city "strongly condemns racism and discrimination" and "works to make its community a welcoming and respectful place for all."
Mahlen said officers were prepared to take information from several people who had been topless or naked, but that hostility from the crowd changed their plans, WCCO reported.
"We decided that things were just escalating and we decided to leave," said Mahlen.