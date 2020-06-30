Policemen probed for recreating the Elijah McClain stranglehold near the monument

A Colorado police department is investigating three officers who were allegedly photographed recreating the choke maneuver policemen used on Elijah McClain near a monument to him, a report said Monday.

Agents allegedly took the photos near where McClain was detained and detained by Aurora police shortly before his death in 2019, CBS Denver reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

The photos of the police officers allegedly were released by the Aurora Police Department before the Internal Investigations Department found out about them and began an investigation.

The department's acting police chief said in a statement Monday night that all officers involved were suspended for pay while the investigation was ongoing.

"On Thursday afternoon, I was informed of the allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora police officer who alleged that several Aurora police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died," Vanessa Wilson said in the statement.

“I immediately ordered Internal Affairs to make this investigation their top priority. This expedited investigation was completed this afternoon, "he added.

McClain died after police arrested him in Colorado City last August after someone called 911 to report that he looked suspicious.

Officers detained him using a choke and called an ambulance, the New York Times reported.

Responding doctors injected him with ketamine, and McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

He died days later for "undetermined" causes.