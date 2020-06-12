Polio Vaccine May Protect Against Coronavirus, Leading Experts

An oral polio vaccine is safe, cheap, easy to administer, and widely available, with more than a billion doses produced and used annually in more than 140 countries, according to the team, which includes one of the scientists who discovered HIV. and a vaccine expert from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine has almost eradicated polio worldwide.
Gallo discovered the virus that causes AIDS, while Chumakov is associate director of research in the FDA's vaccine division.
"We propose the use of OPV (oral poliovirus vaccine) to improve or prevent COVID-19. Both poliovirus and coronavirus are positive chain RNA viruses; therefore, it is likely that they can induce and be affected by mechanisms of common innate immunity. " they wrote. "… The oral poliovirus vaccine in particular could provide temporary protection against coronavirus disease."
The oral polio vaccine produces herd effects, they wrote. Herd immunity is achieved when the majority of a given population, 70% to 90%, becomes immune to an infectious disease, either because they have been infected and recovered, or by vaccination.
In addition to protecting vulnerable people, it could also prevent the spread of the new coronavirus by increasing the proportion of non-susceptible people, Chumakov, Gallo and their colleagues wrote.
"The risk of complications from OPV is extremely low," they added. It can cause a polio-like complication, but only in about one in 3 million doses administered, and then primarily in immunocompromised children.
Doctors know that the benefits of vaccination extend beyond the specific germs they target.
"Other viral attenuated viral vaccines such as measles and smallpox have also been associated with pronounced nonspecific protective effects against infectious diseases," they wrote.
"In Africa, when the measles vaccine was introduced into the community, overall mortality in children decreased by more than 50%, a reduction that was much larger than anticipated based on protection against deaths from measles alone "they added.