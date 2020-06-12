Polio Vaccine May Protect Against Coronavirus, Leading Experts





There is plenty of evidence that existing vaccines, like polio vaccines, protect children from a wide range of infections and are worth testing against the new coronavirus, a team of experts wrote in the journal Science on Thursday.

An oral polio vaccine is safe, cheap, easy to administer, and widely available, with more than a billion doses produced and used annually in more than 140 countries, according to the team, which includes one of the scientists who discovered HIV. and a vaccine expert from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine has almost eradicated polio worldwide.

The oral polio vaccine uses a weakened version of the polio virus. Live, attenuated vaccines produce a strong and long-lasting immune response, vaccine experts said. They are slower to manufacture than modern vaccines that only use one piece of genetic material from a virus, and American and European companies working on coronavirus vaccines are focusing on faster ways.

It would make sense to at least test it to see if it helps against the coronavirus, said Konstantin Chumakov of the FDA and Dr. Robert Gallo of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland, along with their colleagues.