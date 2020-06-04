Politicians and celebrities join George Floyd's family at memorial service

A coffin with Floyd's body arrived at North Central University in Minneapolis on Thursday for the first time in a series of memorial services that honored him.

His family was joined by civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Martin Luther King III, and actor Kevin Hart.

Shortly before the monument began, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey approached the coffin and burst into tears.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, will deliver a compliment to honor Floyd's life.

"We must turn this moment into a movement," Sharpton told reporters on Wednesday, describing Floyd as an "axis" for police accountability.

Since the 46-year-old man died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Floyd's relatives have been part of massive protests in Texas. Their children he heard crowds far from home chanting his father's name. Her brother drove a prayer vigil at Floyd's death site.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Thursday's memorial would be an opportunity for everyone to recover.

"It is vitally important that they see and that Minnesotans show them that there is another side to us and this state that they did not see on Monday night," Walz said Wednesday.

A & # 39; gentle giant & # 39; and a family man

Anyone who knew Floyd couldn't stop seeing him. He was 6 feet 4 inches tall, a "gentle giant".

"Knowing that my brother is loving my brother," Philonise Floyd, George's brother, told CNN's Don Lemon.

"He is a gentle giant, he doesn't hurt anyone."

Floyd was born in North Carolina, but he called Houston, Texas, his home because he moved there at a young age with his family.

He grew up in the city's Third Ward, a historically black neighborhood, and it was there that he played basketball, went to church, and met many friends, including the mother of his 6-year-old daughter and former NBA player Stephen Jackson. .

"He didn't abuse our friendship, he appreciated it," Jackson told CNN. "Floyd was a person who knew he was genuinely supporting me."

As a teenager, Floyd was known as a star athlete. He was a tight end on the soccer team and played basketball at Jack Yates High School.

"Mr. Floyd was a 1993 Yates graduate, an incredible athlete, and a dear friend to many," Tiffany Guillory, principal of the school. tweeted last week.

He left home for a few years to play basketball at South Florida State College in Avon Park, Florida, the team's basketball head coach George Walker told CNN.

"It didn't give me too much trouble as a basketball coach," Walker said. "He was a pretty good athlete, averaging 12-14 points per game."

Floyd moved to Minneapolis several years ago in search of a better life. He worked as a trucker and more recently as a gorilla at a club.

Jackson wanted to be a better father, Jackson said, and he often talked about taking care of his daughters.

Will be honored in North Carolina and Houston

People in two other cities will be able to pay their respects in the next five days.

public viewing and a private memorial service will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday, the state where he was born.

Floyd's sister lives in Hoke County, according to CNN affiliate WRAL.

The public hearing will be from 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B headquarters, followed by a private family service at 3 p.m., Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.

Next Monday, Floyd's body will return to Houston for a private and memorial public service on Tuesday.

The memorial will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft Ave. in Houston, the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center said.

Private service will be held at an undisclosed location.

The 4 ex-policemen accused

The four dismissed Minneapolis police officers who had been arresting Floyd are now in jail.

New charges were filed Wednesday against the officers. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree murder last week, and authorities added a second-degree murder charge.

The other former officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders.

If convicted, all officers could spend up to 40 years in prison.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the new charges were not influenced by public outcry in the case or by the fact that a public memorial is scheduled for Floyd on Thursday.

After learning that the officers had been charged, Floyd's son Quincy Mason told CNN's Sara Sidner that his family wants justice.

"I am here with my family. We demand justice. My father should not have been killed like this," he said.