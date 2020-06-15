Politifact says the claim in New York's Cuomo nursing home policy blaming the Trump administrator is "mainly false"

Politifact gave New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo a "mostly false" rating for his claim that his controversial nursing home policy was established due to the Trump administration's guidelines.

Initially, during the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo received praise from the media and from many within his party for his state's response to the pandemic. However, in recent weeks, there has been increasing scrutiny over its revocation of a March 25 order that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus, despite test deficiencies for both residents. as for the staff. Cuomo signed an executive order on May 11 that prevented hospitals from sending infected patients back to nursing homes and increasing testing for staff.

Approximately 6,000 people have died from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. Approximately 20 percent of all deaths in the state have occurred in nursing homes.

During his press conference on May 20, Cuomo suggested he was following federal guidance when he enacted that deadly nursing home order when asked about calls for a federal investigation into how the state operated its senior facilities.

"I'm not going to go into politics back and forth, but anyone who wants to ask, why did the state do that with COVID patients in nursing homes? It's because the state followed the CDC's guidance of President Trump," Cuomo replied.

Politifact described the CDC guide, which noted two "key factors" regarding nursing home COVID-19 patients who were in place two days before Cuomo issued the order: "First, the patient is medically Ready for discharge to long-term care And second, is the selected long-term care facility capable of safely caring for a patient recovering from the virus by implementing all control procedures Recommended infection? "

Seema Verma, the administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The US, a March 13 document saying that nursing homes should only accept COVID-19 patients if they can care for them, pointed out to Politifact.

The Cuomo administration told Politico that their current nursing home policy prior to the virus outbreak was that facilities should only accept patients if they can provide care.

"This is a nursing home business: Take them if you can take care of them," said New York Department of Health spokesman Gary Holmes.

The political verifier, however, did not buy Cuomo's claim.

"The Cuomo administration points out pre-pandemic state and federal regulations that require facilities to accept only those patients they can care for. In addition, previous state communications encouraged nursing homes to keep up with the CDC guidance, "Politifact explained. "But once the state issued its notice on March 25, nursing home operators said they felt they had no choice but to accept residents who were known to be or suspected of being infected. That's because the March 25 memo said nothing about making sure a nursing home can care for a patient before making an admission decision, and said "they must comply with the residents' expedited receipt." The following month to the note, the nursing homes asked for relief from the order. "

He concluded: "We qualify your statement as False."