Poll finds most Americans support national race protests

More Americans (53%) are also more likely to say that the protests will "help" public support for justice and racial equality rather than "harm" (what 34% said).
That support is at odds with the Trump administration and Attorney General Bill Barr, who have taken an increasingly harsh line against the protests.
"After George Floyd's death, violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak havoc and senseless destruction on innocent victims," Barr said.
There is also another sign of a partisan divide. Republicans were less likely to report participating in a protest: Only 1% did, according to the survey, and 14% reported feeling connected to the cause of the protests.
Point: Most Americans support racial justice protests, despite how the Trump administration frames it.