Poll finds most Americans support national race protests

More Americans (53%) are also more likely to say that the protests will "help" public support for justice and racial equality rather than "harm" (what 34% said).

That support is at odds with the Trump administration and Attorney General Bill Barr, who have taken an increasingly harsh line against the protests.

"After George Floyd's death, violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak havoc and senseless destruction on innocent victims," ​​Barr said.

While there have been scattered cases and graphic images of clashes between protesters and police, the protests have been largely peaceful. Gallup shows how deep that support for the protests is. One in 10 Americans surveyed said they had participated in a protest in the past 30 days, and among youth, that number increased to 1 in 4.

There is also another sign of a partisan divide. Republicans were less likely to report participating in a protest: Only 1% did, according to the survey, and 14% reported feeling connected to the cause of the protests.

Point: Most Americans support racial justice protests, despite how the Trump administration frames it.

