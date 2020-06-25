Poll finds strong partisan divide over coronavirus as cases rise

A majority across the party lines (71%) say President Donald Trump and Congress will need to pass an additional economic package. That includes 51% of Republicans and Republican-trending independents and 87% of Democrats and Democrat-trending independents.
Large majorities also support a number of proposals to help communities, including preventing evictions or foreclosures for those who have lost their jobs (88% support), providing tax cuts and loans to companies that support payroll workers (88%), providing financial assistance to the state and local governments (76%), extending the $ 600 per week increase in unemployment benefits beyond July 31 (60%) and temporarily cutting income taxes Social Security and Medicare payroll (53%)
Nearly 3 in 5 (59%) say the actions of ordinary Americans greatly affect how the coronavirus spreads in the U.S., significantly less than they say it only affects the spread in a fair amount ( 28%) or not too much / nothing (12%)
Partisanship has the greatest impact on comfort with activities in coronaviruses, rather than race, geography, gender, or age. Republicans are more likely to feel comfortable going to the grocery store, visiting friends or family, going to a hair salon, eating out, attending an indoor concert or sporting event, or attending a crowded party.
Almost half of Americans (48%) say that people in their local area should always wear a mask, including 29% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 63% of Democrats and the slimmest.