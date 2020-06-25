Poll finds strong partisan divide over coronavirus as cases rise

The survey occurs when almost half of the states see an increase in coronavirus cases. But despite that significant increase in infections in the U.S., especially in states like Texas and Florida, concern about the coronavirus has not increased, with 2 in 5 Americans saying the worst is over.

A majority across the party lines (71%) say President Donald Trump and Congress will need to pass an additional economic package. That includes 51% of Republicans and Republican-trending independents and 87% of Democrats and Democrat-trending independents.

Large majorities also support a number of proposals to help communities, including preventing evictions or foreclosures for those who have lost their jobs (88% support), providing tax cuts and loans to companies that support payroll workers (88%), providing financial assistance to the state and local governments (76%), extending the $ 600 per week increase in unemployment benefits beyond July 31 (60%) and temporarily cutting income taxes Social Security and Medicare payroll (53%)

Nearly 3 in 5 (59%) say the actions of ordinary Americans greatly affect how the coronavirus spreads in the U.S., significantly less than they say it only affects the spread in a fair amount ( 28%) or not too much / nothing (12%)