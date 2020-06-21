While Biden has led Trump in almost every Ipsos poll this year, his lead this week is the biggest in 2020.
What is the point: Despite the fact that national polls were accurate in 2016, one of the complaints I hear most often about the polls is that Trump supporters are lying or not talking to pollsters. Polls like Ipsos sidestep that argument because they use machines (for example, they are done online) to conduct the interviews. There is no reason to lie to a machine. If Trump fared significantly better in these non-live interview polls, then these poll critics may have a point.
The evidence indicates that these detractors are, at least at this time, wrong. There are no signs of timid Trump voters. Trump does not fare better in polls without a live interviewer.
The average national polls (which explains the fact that some pollsters surveyed more frequently) this week by pollsters who did not have a live interviewer raised Biden above Trump from 50% to 39% (10 un rounded points) . That's a huge plus and very similar to the latest live poll average that has Biden 51% to 41%.
Also, it's pretty clear that Biden's lead is growing in non-live interview polls. In all the polls conducted after the protests against racism and police brutality began in late May, the Biden average increased 48% to 41% (8 un rounded points). When you look at the polls in May before the protests started, Biden was ahead with a margin of 47% to 42%.
In other words, Biden's leadership over Trump last week was double what it was a month ago in non-live interview polls.
Importantly, Biden's leadership is growing because his vote percentage is growing, not just because Trump's share of the pie is shrinking. Biden is up about 3 points, and Trump is down about 3 proportional points.
There is no indication for the past month in non-live interview polls that Trump supporters last month are simply saying they are "undecided" right now.
There's also no reason to think that polls are changing because Democrats are more likely to respond to polls these days. Many of these non-interviewed pollsters weigh according to party identification, making them less likely to be answered by fewer Republicans than in the long term (such as when the race for the presidency was closer).
I also reviewed state polls conducted since the protests began. Averaging the non-live interview polls just like I did for the national polls, I found on average that Biden's margin was 9 points higher than Hillary Clinton's. A 9-point change in Biden's direction at the national level from 2016 would give him an 11-point advantage at the national level, which is around where national polls have the race.
Now, none of this guarantees that the race will stay that way. Trump could win in the polls in the coming months.
In addition, some state surveys may conceivably not work for other reasons (eg, inadequate weighting). The high-quality live interview polls that I (and CNN in general) cite most frequently have been done to try to correct the widespread mistakes in state polls that occurred in 2016. For example, they weigh for education. In particular, most voting problems won't matter if the race for the presidency continues to favor Biden by a wide margin.
For now, the idea that Trump has great hidden support is just an idea without much evidence.
No matter how you divide it, Biden is way ahead of Trump in the presidential race.