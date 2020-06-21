Poll: Joe Biden takes President Donald Trump from 48% to 35%.







While Biden has led Trump in almost every Ipsos poll this year, his lead this week is the biggest in 2020.

What is the point: Despite the fact that national polls were accurate in 2016, one of the complaints I hear most often about the polls is that Trump supporters are lying or not talking to pollsters. Polls like Ipsos sidestep that argument because they use machines (for example, they are done online) to conduct the interviews. There is no reason to lie to a machine. If Trump fared significantly better in these non-live interview polls, then these poll critics may have a point.

The evidence indicates that these detractors are, at least at this time, wrong. There are no signs of timid Trump voters. Trump does not fare better in polls without a live interviewer.

The average national polls (which explains the fact that some pollsters surveyed more frequently) this week by pollsters who did not have a live interviewer raised Biden above Trump from 50% to 39% (10 un rounded points) . That's a huge plus and very similar to the latest live poll average that has Biden 51% to 41%.