Poll shows 7 of 47 in the Dems Caucus Senate have mostly non-white staff

According to the new data, seven of the 47 senators meeting with Democrats have a team made up of at least 50 percent of employees who identify as "non-Caucasian."

The Democratic Senate Caucus currently includes 45 Democrats and two independent senators, and the bloc has released similar poll results every year since 2017. Senate Republicans have released no such data.

The caucus described the poll as "a snapshot of racial, ethnic, and gender diversity among the Democratic staff of the United States Senate." It is dated June 30 but was released on Wednesday. It provides percentages that relate the composition of the staff of the senators and the committees of the Senate, but not concrete figures.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has the most diverse staff at 65 percent non-white, 4 percent more than last year, according to the poll. Its employees are 33 percent black or African American, 24 percent Latino, and 54 percent female.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz followed with 64 percent along with California Senator Kamala Harris with 61 percent. Harris' office fell 9 percent from last year.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen's office is made up of 54 percent of non-Caucasians and New Mexico Senator Tom Udall is 52 percent, according to the survey.

The offices of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine reached 50 percent.

Forty of the senators have a mostly white staff. Only four had a majority of male staff.

The two independent senators, Maine Senator Angus King and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, have 8 and 28 percent non-Caucasian employees, respectively.

But King's office is more diverse than his home state, which is more than 94 percent white, according to The Hill. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy of Sanders has a 9 percent non-white staff. His status is also more than 94 percent white, according to the media.

Washington Senator Patty Murray has the highest percentage of LGBTQ employees at 22 percent.

In 2015, people of color held just 7.1 percent of the top positions on Senate staff, according to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, an expert group focused on public policy issues affecting African-Americans.

"The willingness of Senate Democrats to publish this data is a critical first step in recognizing and addressing diversity challenges among Congressional staff," Dr. LaShonda Brenson, a senior member of the Joint Center, said in a statement. "We commend Democratic Senate Leader Charles Schumer and the rest of the Senate Democrats for their leadership on Capitol Hill in publishing staff diversity data."

However, it also asked the Democratic Caucus to include more transparency in future reports.

"While it is encouraging to see so many senators who have staff who seem to reflect the diversity of their states, the data released by position may reveal that some offices concentrate employees of color in lower-level positions, while the lack of diversity persists in the Top-level positions such as chiefs of staff, legislative directors and communications directors, "he said.