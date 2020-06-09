Poll suggests almost half of Americans are hiding a sexual fetish from their partner

You're in a relationship? So one of you is probably hiding a sexual knot from your partner, the results of a new survey suggest.

The survey, which surveyed 2,000 Americans about their sexual habits and preferences, found that more than 49 percent of respondents, in all relationship states, say they "currently have a sexual act" that they would like to try with a partner, but they don't have.

Of them, almost 40 percent said they kept it a secret because they were concerned that their partner would judge them, while 40 percent also felt that if their partner knew, it could "end the relationship," according to the results published in SWNS.

MAN ASKS IF WRONG TO OFFER THE PURCHASE OF A DRINK FOR THE WOMAN, REFUSES TO PAY FOR AN EXPENSIVE CHOICE

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by lingerie company Thistle and Spire, surveyed single and non-single people, including singles who were not currently dating; singles who were casually dating; people in monogamous relationships; married people in monogamous relationships; and people in open marriages.

The poll did not ask what secret fetishes, specifically, that nearly half of respondents were too shy to talk about, although most were comfortable discussing the things they had already tried to bring to life in their sex lives. Among the most common ideas were incorporating lingerie (36.49 percent had tried it), "sexing" with each other during the day (33.35 percent), trying a new position (32.59 percent), and having sex outside the bedroom ( 32 percent). Less popular options include having an orgy or a threesome (11.04 percent), seeing a sex therapist (10.72 percent), establishing an open relationship (10.67 percent), and going to a "sex / writhing party" (10.61 percent).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The results further suggested that open communication may actually be the key to better sex. At least 90 percent of respondents said that feeling comfortable expressing their needs and wants, and knowing what they want from sex, will make the experience more enjoyable. About the same percentage felt that being more comfortable in their own skin also leads to better sex.

But it's not just about communicating what you want from sex, it's about what you get from it. Only about 25 percent of respondents said they felt "very" comfortable informing a couple when they were not satisfied in bed, with an additional 49 percent feeling just "somewhat" comfortable. It may not be surprising, then, that the average respondent claimed to fake an orgasm about 25 percent of the time.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"At Thistle and Spire, we believe that speaking for yourself and your pleasure is important," Maggie Bacon, founder and CEO of the lingerie company, said of the study results, according to SWNS. "We support the idea that trust in the bedroom leads to trust in other areas of life."