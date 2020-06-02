Polls find few black Americans trust the police

Protests over the police murder of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis and racial discrimination by law enforcement reached a critical point in the United States, sparking riots in many of the major cities in the United States. United States last week. Polls, conducted over the weekend, found that black people do not feel protected by the police, and most Americans see the protests as legitimate.

A Monmouth University Survey on Tuesday afternoon he discovered that the majority (78%) say that the anger protesters feel in reaction to Floyd's death is at least partially justified, although fewer (54%) say the actions of those protesters were justified by less partially.

Other surveys also found a lack of confidence in law enforcement. A CBS news / YouGov poll showed that the majority of Americans (57%) believe that police in most communities treat whites better than blacks, while 39% say they are treated equally and fewer believe blacks are treated. better than whites.

Those numbers are more divided by partisanship than by race, with a majority of whites and blacks agreeing that whites are treated better than black Americans (52% and 78% respectively). However, the majority of Republicans (61%) said races were treated equally, compared to just 17% of Democrats.