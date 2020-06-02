Polls find few black Americans trust the police

Protests over the police murder of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis and racial discrimination by law enforcement reached a critical point in the United States, sparking riots in many of the major cities in the United States. United States last week. Polls, conducted over the weekend, found that black people do not feel protected by the police, and most Americans see the protests as legitimate.

A Monmouth University Survey on Tuesday afternoon he discovered that the majority (78%) say that the anger protesters feel in reaction to Floyd's death is at least partially justified, although fewer (54%) say the actions of those protesters were justified by less partially.
Other surveys also found a lack of confidence in law enforcement. A CBS news / YouGov poll showed that the majority of Americans (57%) believe that police in most communities treat whites better than blacks, while 39% say they are treated equally and fewer believe blacks are treated. better than whites.

Those numbers are more divided by partisanship than by race, with a majority of whites and blacks agreeing that whites are treated better than black Americans (52% and 78% respectively). However, the majority of Republicans (61%) said races were treated equally, compared to just 17% of Democrats.

Few are comfortable with the president's handling of the situation. Monmouth found that the majority of Americans (53%) say race relations in the US. USA They have worsened since President Donald Trump took office four years ago, about the same proportion that he felt that way after eight years in office of former President Barack Obama.

Trump's approval of the events and protests in Minneapolis is less than his usual general approval, nearly half of Americans in the CBS / YouGov poll (49%) disapprove of how he handles the situation, while 32% approve and 19% have not heard enough.

According to CBS / YouGov, about three-quarters of registered voters reported that Trump favors whites, compared to 23% who say the same thing about blacks. Half of voters said the president is actively working against black Americans.

the Axios-Ipsos survey It was performed online from May 29 to June 1, with a random sample of 1,033 adults. The total sample of national adults has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.
the Monmouth University Survey It was performed online from May 28 to June 1, with a random sample of 807 adults. The total sample of national adults has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.
the CBS / YouGov survey It was performed online from May 29 to June 1, with a random sample of 2,071 adults. The total sample of national adults has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

