Polls in Wisconsin and Ohio Bring Good News for Joe Biden

The Wisconsin poll, released Wednesday by Marquette University School of Law, finds that Biden extends his leadership over Trump, getting 49% of registered voters compared to 41% for Trump. In early May, Biden stood at 46% and Trump at 43%.

Trump's job approval has dropped slightly: 45% of Wisconsin voters who approve of the job he's doing as president, 51% disapprove. That went from 47% approval and 49% disapproval in early May.

Three out of 10 voters approve of how Trump is handling protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd and police brutality against African Americans.

Overall, 61% of Wisconsin voters approve of the protests, while 36% disapprove. About a quarter of voters support calls to "underfund the police", 70% oppose it, while 81% call for "restructuring the role of the police and demanding greater responsibility for police misconduct police ", 16% are opposed.

Less than half (44%) approve of how Trump handles the coronavirus, 52% disapprove. Concern about the coronavirus has slightly decreased, with 55% saying they are concerned about Cpvid-19, compared to 60% in March.

In Ohio, Biden received 46% support among registered voters and 45% support for Trump, according to the Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Trump's approval is 44% approval, 53% disapproval in Buckeye State, and 43% approval, 54% disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus.

Most voters in Ohio believe coronavirus restrictions are lifting at the correct speed (60% say so) and 19% think they are lifting too fast and 19% say not fast enough.

Trump leads Biden in prospective management of the economy (53% Trump would do a better job, 43% Biden), while Biden leads Trump in race relations (54% Biden, 38% Trump), healthcare (51% Biden , 43% Trump), response to the coronavirus (50% Biden, 45% Trump) and crisis management (50% Biden, 46% Trump).

The governors of both states receive positive approval ratings, with 58% approving of Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers and 75% of approval for Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Evers approval in Wisconsin is down from 64% in May, according to Marquette. DeWine is running 30 points ahead of job approval compared to Trump's approval in Ohio.

The Marquette Law School poll was conducted June 14-18 among a random national sample of 805 Wisconsin registered voters who were interviewed by landline or cell phone by a live interviewer. The results for the entire sample have a sampling error margin of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted June 18-22 among a random national sample of 1,139 registered Ohio voters who were interviewed by landline or cell phones by a live interviewer. The results for the entire sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.