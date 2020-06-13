Polls: Joe Biden wins female voters by historical margin

Biden is winning a record amount of voter support for a presidential candidate by examining polls in the past 70 years.
Biden leads among registered female voters 59% to 35%, a margin of 25 points when the numbers are not rounded. That's a significant increase in her 19-point lead earlier this year and the 14-point lead Hillary Clinton had in the final 2016 pre-election polls of registered voters. Clinton had a 13-point lead with likely female voters.
(Looking also at the Republican nominees, Richard Nixon won the women's vote by 24 points in 1972, just as he won nationally by 23 points.)
Perhaps what makes Biden most impressive with women is how weak he is with men. He has only seen a 2-point escalation with them since earlier this year and is still losing them to Trump by 6 points. That's what Clinton did with them in the 2016 final pre-election poll. Clinton lagged 5 and 7 points between registered voters and likely male voters, respectively.
In fact, the only candidate to win the presidency since 1952 and performed as poorly as Biden is doing with male voters at the moment was Barack Obama in 2012. Obama lost them by 6 points, according to Gallup's count.
The fact that Biden leads overall (10 points) by a significantly wider margin than Obama won (4 points), despite how poorly Biden is doing with men, is another indication of how strong he is. with the voters.
A gender gap is not necessarily good for the Democratic Party. If Biden were to win among women by one point and lose to men by 30 points, he would be significantly down.
For now, all we can say is that if this election were left to men, we would be talking about a clear Trump advantage rather than what it really is: a great Biden advantage.