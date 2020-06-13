Polls: Joe Biden wins female voters by historical margin

Biden is winning a record amount of voter support for a presidential candidate by examining polls in the past 70 years.

Biden leads among registered female voters 59% to 35%, a margin of 25 points when the numbers are not rounded. That's a significant increase in her 19-point lead earlier this year and the 14-point lead Hillary Clinton had in the final 2016 pre-election polls of registered voters. Clinton had a 13-point lead with likely female voters.

We can go back even further. Before 2016, Gallup would take his final pre-election poll and readjust it to match the final margin. I hope Gallup will make the closest apples-to-apples comparison (i.e. pre-election poll to pre-election poll) that we can do.

The only year that comes close to what we see in the polls right now is 1964. That year, Democrat Lyndon Johnson won nationally by 23 points overall, and Gallup had him take the women's vote by 24 points. Biden is making a better point than Johnson among female voters, even though she is making 13 points worse overall. In no other year since 1952, the Democratic candidate won among female voters by more than 15 points.

(Looking also at the Republican nominees, Richard Nixon won the women's vote by 24 points in 1972, just as he won nationally by 23 points.)

Perhaps what makes Biden most impressive with women is how weak he is with men. He has only seen a 2-point escalation with them since earlier this year and is still losing them to Trump by 6 points. That's what Clinton did with them in the 2016 final pre-election poll. Clinton lagged 5 and 7 points between registered voters and likely male voters, respectively.

In fact, the only candidate to win the presidency since 1952 and performed as poorly as Biden is doing with male voters at the moment was Barack Obama in 2012. Obama lost them by 6 points, according to Gallup's count.

The fact that Biden leads overall (10 points) by a significantly wider margin than Obama won (4 points), despite how poorly Biden is doing with men, is another indication of how strong he is. with the voters.

When you contrast female and male voters, you see that we could be moving toward a record gender gap. The difference of 31 points at this time exceeds any pre-election poll. Both 2012 and 2016 presented gaps of around 20 points. The average from 1996 to 2016 was a gap of about 16 points, which is only half of what we are seeing in the polls right now.

A gender gap is not necessarily good for the Democratic Party. If Biden were to win among women by one point and lose to men by 30 points, he would be significantly down.

Still, he would rather have women on his side than men for the simple reason that they represent a slightly higher proportion of voters. Biden's overall advantage would be one point less if women and men were an equal part of the electorate. That doesn't matter at the moment, but it could if the polls shrink.

For now, all we can say is that if this election were left to men, we would be talking about a clear Trump advantage rather than what it really is: a great Biden advantage.