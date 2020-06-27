Pollster Frank Luntz says Trump's "tone is off": "This is not 2016, Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton"

Pollster and political consultant Frank Luntz told the "Special Report" on Friday that President Trump's "tone is off" and is hurting his reelection bid.

"The undecided [vote] is so small, it's only six percent of the country and only in 10 or 11 states," Luntz told host Bret Baier. "So you're really seeing about two and a half percent of the Americans you're trying to influence. Ask them what they want."

"This is not Trump's central voter. This is not Biden's central voter. These are people who want empathy. They want understanding," Luntz continued. "The rhetoric, the language is different from what the president is communicating right now. And I think that is contributing significantly to his numbers getting worse."

FOX NEWS BIDEN-TRUMP SAMPLE SURVEY ON A ONE-POINT RACE

Luntz argued that Trump's use of language, particularly in response to the protests that have plagued the nation after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last month, makes undecided voters less likely to identify with it.

"The president talks about his own voters being & # 39; warriors & # 39; because they are willing to stand up," Luntz said. "The problem with that is that an undecided voter, an undecided voter, doesn't want to be a warrior. We all identify as hardworking taxpayers, so why not call them that?

"Another example, Donald Trump had the best line of 2016 when he said at the Republican convention: 'I'll be your voice'," Luntz said. "But he doesn't communicate it right now. He doesn't say that. He doesn't speak for people again. And he's missing out on that segment of the United States that feels ignored or forgotten. And so, again, the challenge for him is who is not using the rhetoric of the people he needs to win. He is using the rhetoric of the people he has already won. "

Luntz also urged Trump to acknowledge the current threat of the coronavirus pandemic, and claimed that alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is benefiting by not campaigning while Trump fails to connect with voters.

"He is not willing to say that there is this concern and I am not using the specific words," he said of Trump. "This is also a tone. It is not just changing a word. He is doing something that he has not done and, until now, he has not been willing to do, which is, in essence, what Bill Clinton did [and I say] "Feel your pain. I get it. I get it. And this is what we're doing for it. You may think it says it, but it's not."

"And Joe Biden doesn't say anything at all. And that's why Biden is really going up. If I were Joe Biden's consultant, I'd say stay in the basement. And I'm not joking," said Luntz. "You don't have to campaign … And Donald Trump, if you're on TV every day for 60 or 90 minutes, your numbers drop in the Fox poll, in the CNN, NBC poll, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post , some media posts that have no problem with Donald Trump and are not hostile to him. The numbers are going down. "

Baier asked Luntz how to respond to Trump supporters who argue that the president's rhetoric won the 2016 election.

"This is not 2016," said Luntz. "Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton and this time it doesn't work."