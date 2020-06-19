Pompeo: China launches a disinformation campaign to boost the gap between the United States and Europe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Friday that China is behind a "fear in Europe" as Beijing continues to aggressively spread its influence around the world through economic initiatives and cyber disinformation campaigns that force Europeans to choose. between China and the United States.

"But that is not the case," Pompeo said during a virtual conference at the Copenhagen 2020 Democracy Summit in Denmark. "It is the Chinese Communist Party that is forcing this election. The election is not between the United States; it is between freedom and tyranny."

Pompeo noted China's growing influence in Hong Kong that has sparked months of anti-government protests, its persecution of Chinese Muslims, escalations with India amid cross-border disputes, and its aggression in the South China Sea.

Earlier this week, Pompeo met with his Chinese counterpart in Hawaii, as relations between Beijing and the United States have dropped to their lowest levels in decades amid trade tensions, transmission of the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong and China's human rights.

Last month, President Trump announced that the United States would rescind the special trade and economic privileges it had extended to Hong Kong in response to China's new national security law limiting freedom of expression and other civil liberties in the former British territory. similar to that of the mainland.

"To the extent that Hong Kong is treated by the Chinese Communist Party as just another piece of mainland China, there is no reason for the United States to treat them differently as well," Pompeo said. "And we have a law that also requires that."

He added: "Europe faces a challenge to China, just as the United States does, and as do our South American, African, Middle Eastern and Asian friends."

He noted that the Chinese Communist Party "wants it to throw away the progress we've made in the free world, through NATO and other institutions, both formal and informal, and to adopt a new set of rules and regulations to accommodate them within Beijing." .

China must play by a set of Western rules if Beijing wants to move up, Pompeo said.

His predecessor, former Secretary of State John Kerry, also spoke at the summit, criticizing President Trump's trade policy.

"Donald Trump is right to pose that problem [with Beijing]. But that's all he's done, "said Kerry." He picked it up and then walked away. And now we see in John Bolton's book, he just didn't walk away from him. "

"He was ready to exchange help for his reelection to buy more goods," Kerry continued. "And he said that if you buy more goods that is the end of the trade problem. No, it is not the end of the trade problem." So the president's policy is not correct. "

