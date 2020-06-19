Pompeo criticizes Bolton's book as "spreading a series of lies", he calls it "traitor": "I was also in the room"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was engulfed in controversy surrounding former national security adviser John Bolton's new book, "The Room Where It Happened" on Thursday, stating "I was in the room, too."

"It is sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who harmed the United States by violating his sacred trust in his people," Pompeo said in a statement.

The country's top diplomat said he had not read the book, which is scheduled for release on June 23.

DOJ SUE JOHN BOLTON IN THE FEDERAL COURT TO BLOCK THE PUBLICATION OF THE NEXT BOOK

"But from the excerpts that I have seen published, John Bolton is spreading a series of lies, completely false half-truths and absolute falsehoods," Pompeo said.

The statement came a day after President Trump himself criticized Bolton in an exclusive interview on Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night.

Various media outlets responded to excerpts from the book this week, selecting available details, including allegations that President Trump gave "personal favors to dictators he liked."

Trump was also allegedly unaware that Britain is a nuclear power and asked if Finland is part of Russia, according to Bolton, who further stated that during Trump's 2018 meeting with the North Korean leader, Pompeo gave him a note on the President who said "It's so full of shit …".

A source close to Pompeo told Fox News Wednesday night that "Bolton is about selling books, not telling the truth." The source added that Pompeo is not a note pin and suggested that Bolton should prove his claim by producing the alleged note.

BOLTON FACES THE BACKSPACE OF THE LEFT AND THE RIGHT AS AN EXTRACT BOOK THE LEAK: "CHOSEN YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES"

The Justice Department attempted to stop publication of the book in a lawsuit earlier this week, arguing that intelligence officials are concerned that it contains classified information. Bolton's lawyer replied that the government's attempts to prevent publication of the book "will not be successful."

On Twitter on Thursday, Bolton retweeted a message from the American Civil Liberties Union referring to President Richard Nixon's attempt to block publication of the Pentagon documents decades ago.

The resulting Supreme Court decision established the concept of "no prior restriction," and the ACLU tweet argued that "any effort by the Trump administration to prevent the publication of John Bolton's book is doomed to failure."

The book reportedly also targets Democrats for their own actions during the Trump era.

Another excerpt criticized House Democrats for what Bolton described as "malpractice of impeachment" in his hasty and ultimately unsuccessful effort to remove the president from office.

"They seemed governed more by their own political imperatives to move quickly to vote on impeachment articles to avoid interfering with the schedule of Democratic presidential nominations than to complete a thorough investigation," he wrote.

Bolton served as a national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019 and was a United Nations ambassador to the George W. Bush administration.

Gregg Re and John Roberts of Fox News contributed to this report.