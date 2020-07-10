Pompeo hits the "spurious" UN report that claims Soleimani's murder was illegal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday rejected a UN report alleging that the United States attack that killed Islamic Republic Guard Guard Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani violated international law, and Pompeo described the conclusions as "spurious".

The report was presented to the UN Human Rights Council by Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, and concluded that the United States' claims about the justification for the attack that killed the Iranian general were exaggerated and lacked tests.

Soleimani, the mastermind of Tehran's military and terrorist strategies abroad, was pulled out in January by the United States, which described his death as a defensive measure to prevent an "imminent attack" against US interests after an attack on the embassy in Baghdad days before.

"No evidence has been provided that General Soleimani was specifically planning an imminent attack against the interests of the United States, particularly in Iraq, for which immediate action was necessary and would have been justified," Callamard said.

The report also accused the United States of "violating the territorial integrity of Iraq" and violated the UN Charter that "prohibits the threat or use of force and calls on all members to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states. "

"Major General Soleimani was in charge of Iran's military strategy and actions in Syria and Iraq," the report states. "But in the absence of an imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the United States was illegal."

Pompeo rejected those findings Thursday.

"Em. Callamard's conclusions are spurious," Pompeo said in a statement. "The attack that killed General Soleimani was in response to an increasing series of armed attacks in the past months by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the militias it supports against US forces and interests in the Middle East region." .

"It was done to discourage Iran from launching or supporting further attacks against the United States or American interests, and to degrade the capabilities of the Quds Force," he said.

He argued that the United States has been "transparent" regarding the attack, noting that it had informed the UN Security Council on January 8 that the attack was carried out "in the exercise of the right inherent to the legitimate defense of the U.S".

"As the president said on January 2," We will always protect our diplomats, service members and all Americans, "Pompeo said.

The United States has been a frequent critic of the Human Rights Council, particularly for its anti-United States. and biases against Israel, and its membership, which often includes a number of countries with poor human rights records. The United States left the body in 2018.

