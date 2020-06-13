Pompeo reportedly plans to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to travel to Hawaii to meet with Chinese government officials, Politico reported Friday, citing two unidentified sources.

Pompeo, who has criticized China on a variety of issues from the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to his Hong Kong policy for treating his ethnic and religious minorities, was planning the trip "in silence" and the arrangements were not finalized. . Politico said.

The US Department of State. USA And the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have deteriorated in recent months, and United States President Donald Trump has said he could even cut ties.

Pompeo said last month that China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world by being more transparent about the coronavirus and accused him of refusing to share information.

He said last month that Chinese plans to impose national security laws in Hong Kong would be the "death sentence" for the autonomy of the former British colony.