Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Chinese Communist Party's "obscene propaganda" in the wake of the murder of George Floyd on Saturday and accused the Chinese government of "callous exploitation" of Floyd's death.

"Beijing in recent days has shown its continued disregard for the truth and its disregard for the law," Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday. "The propaganda efforts (of the Chinese Communist Party), which seek to combine the actions of the United States following the death of George Floyd with the CCP's continued denial of basic human rights and freedom, must be seen for the fraud they are "

China has been delighted with the unrest in the United States following Floyd's death on May 25 while he was in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer who was charged with his murder. China has accused the United States of "double standards" by supporting protests against China in Hong Kong and criticizing China's human rights record when anti-racism protests erupt across the United States.

"I think the Chinese communist propaganda apparatus is very grateful to have some cities on fire in the United States right now, after having to suffer and feel deeply humiliated by the specter of Hong Kong in a state of chaos," Orville Schell, director of The Asia Society Center for China-US Relations, told NPR.

China's television and state newspapers have paid close attention to the protests, broadcasting vivid images of the chaos, looting and mutinying in an effort to position China as a more stable power.

And Chinese Communist Party officials have controlled the US. USA In the social networks.

When State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted support May 30 For the people of Hong Kong, Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, responded with Floyd's last words: "I can't breathe."

The adversaries of EE. The US, including Iran, Russia, and China, have stepped up their efforts in recent days to take advantage of Floyd's death and attack the US. USA Through social networks, according to a study by Graphika.

In one example, China's Vice Foreign Minister taunted Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi for calling Hong Kong's protests last year a "beautiful sight" and retweeting the editor of the Global Times, a state-run outlet: "I want to ask President Pelosi and Secretary Pompeo: Should Beijing support protests in the United States, as they glorified protesters in Hong Kong?"

Pompeo said the contrast between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could not be more severe, while describing several examples of how the CCP has sent journalists to prison, protesters abused, doctors silenced warning about the coronavirus and Muslims imprisoned in educational re-campsites.

"As with dictatorships throughout history, no lie is too obscene, as long as it serves the Party's craving for power," Pompeo said. "This laughable propaganda should not fool anyone."