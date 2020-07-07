Pompeo responds to Susan Rice's hit: "She has a history of going to Sunday shows and lying."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to former Obama Administration National Security Advisor Susan Rice after he was criticized by the potential 2020 Democratic vice presidential candidate for appearing to be one of what she called "flatterers and weaklings. "who allegedly refuses to adequately advise President Trump.

Rice made the comments after a story emerged about Russia allegedly offering rewards to US soldiers in Afghanistan. "Ingraham's Angle" presenter Laura Ingraham called the story "murky" and played a clip of Rice for Pompeo.

"This is not the time to give Putin an olive branch. We have a president who is doing what our arch-adversaries order him to look like, and he is surrounded by flatterers and weaklings who are not doing their job, who do not have the confidence in themselves and in the mission they are there to carry out, to bring to the president the difficult messages he needs to hear, "said Rice, whom some political observers see as a possible candidate for Joe Biden.

SUSAN RICE SLAMS TRUMP ABOUT RUSSIAN BOUNTIES

Pompeo said it was shocking to hear Rice speak that way.

"She has a history of going to Sunday shows and lying. You will recall that in 2012, she attended five Sunday shows [after] that Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Glenn Doherty and Tyrone Woods died under the supervision of his administration in Benghazi., Libya, made up a story about a video and a protest when he knew very well that it was a terrorist attack, "he said.

"He did it because it was politically convenient to say that, and it is the worst behavior of a national security leader, and as for his comments on Russia, he was under Obama's watch, under Susan Rice's watch, under the vice-presidency. Biden that Ukraine had a fifth of its real estate taken by Vladimir Putin with virtually no response. "

Pompeo was referring to the 2014 annexation of Crimea by the Kremlin, a part of Ukraine that borders Russia, but was once part of the former Soviet Union.

"It was under his supervision that Syria was handed over to the Russians as a result of a & # 39; red line & # 39; that Obama had drawn in the sand and refused to apply."

He added that when it comes to defending and honoring US troops, Trump is by far the best leader compared to Rice, Biden and President Obama.

"It was his administration that subscribed to the Iranian regime while killing US soldiers in the Middle East. That was an administration that did not care about our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines and certainly did not act in a way that ensured the national interest of United States, "he said.