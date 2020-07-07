Pompeo says the United States is & # 39; looking & # 39; banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps

Pompeo suggested the possible move during an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News, adding that "we are taking this very seriously."

Ingraham asked Pompeo if the United States should consider banning Chinese social media apps, "especially TikTok."

"Regarding Chinese applications on people's cell phones, I can assure you that the United States will also have this, Laura," he said. "I don't want to go out in front of the president [Donald Trump], but it's something we're seeing."

Washington's top diplomat added that people should only download the app "if they want their private information to be in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."