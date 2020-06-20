Pompeo says UN Human Rights Council reaches "new low" with anti-American resolution on race and police

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the UN Human Rights Council on Saturday after the controversial organization passed a resolution criticizing the state of the police and race in the United States. USA .

"The United Nations Human Rights Council, now comprised of Venezuela and recently, Cuba and China, has been and continues to be a haven for dictators and democracies who please them," Pompeo said in a statement. “It is a great disappointment for those who really seek to promote human dignity. Still, the Council's decision to vote yesterday on a resolution focused on police and race in the United States marks a new low. "

The Council, that EE. USA He left in 2018 over concerns about his membership and his bias against Israel, unanimously passed a resolution on Friday on the "promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and Africans." descent against police brutality and other human rights violations. "

The resolution, which was drafted by Iran, Burkina Faso and the "State of Palestine", expresses its concern at the "continued racial discrimination and violent practices perpetrated by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent , and the endemic structural racism of the criminal justice system in the United States of America and other parts of the world was recently affected. "

It comes in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. His death, and the video showing a police officer with his knee to Floyd's neck, sparked protests and riots in the United States and other countries.

The Council held a meeting earlier in the week, where members demonstrated against racism and police brutality, with some choosing not to mention the United States by name. Floyd's brother Philonise spoke at the meeting. However, it was also a platform for anti-American rhetoric, with Venezuela, a country haunted by human rights abuses and economic ruin, which denounces "Yankee imperialism".

The resolution continues to express "alarm at recent incidents of police brutality against peaceful protesters defending the rights of Africans and people of African descent" and calls for an international commission of inquiry, and for the United States and other countries to cooperate.

But the resolution serves as proof to critics of the Council that it is more focused on US affairs. USA That on broader and more serious human rights issues in other countries, including those that are part of the council.

Along with Venezuela, current council members include Afghanistan, Somalia, Eritrea, and Libya. Hillel Neuer, executive director of U.N. Watch noted that the council sessions produced no resolution on China, despite the persecution of Muslims and the silencing of coronavirus whistleblowers.

In his statement, Pompeo said the ongoing speech on Floyd's death is a sign of the strength and maturity of American democracy.

"Americans work openly through difficult social problems, knowing that their freedoms are protected by the Constitution and a strong rule of law. We take the responsibility of individuals and institutions very seriously, and our democracy allows us to do so, ”he said. "The United States works every day with partners around the world who share our commitment to fundamental freedoms."

He went on to say that the Council measure reaffirmed the decision of the United States to withdraw.

"If the Council were to take human rights protection seriously, there are many legitimate needs for its attention, such as systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China and Iran," he said. "If the Council were to be honest, it would be to recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to shape American democracy and maintain their nations with the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves ".