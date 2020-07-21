Pompeo suggests a global coalition against China for 'exploiting' the coronavirus

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that he hopes to build an international coalition to counter recent Chinese actions ranging from the global coronavirus to the country's involvement in the South China Sea.

At a press conference in London on Tuesday, Pompeo said that he and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed recent movements by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to "intimidate their neighbors, militarize features in the South Sea. from China and instigate a deadly confrontation with India. " "

"We hope we can build a coalition that understands this threat, that works collectively to convince the Chinese Communist Party that it is not in their interest to engage in this type of behavior," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also applauded Prime Minister Borris Johnson's recent moves to phase out all Huawei products and the country's involvement in the development of the UK's 5G network, a decision that Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said would likely delay the progress of the UK and it will cost them an additional $ 2.5 billion.

The secretary of state also accused China of illegal maritime activity in the South China Sea, a criticism that the Chinese government has said is not a matter for the United States and accused US officials of "causing tension and inciting confrontation in the region".

Relations between the United States and China have been increasingly strained since the coronavirus outbreak, which President Trump refers to as the "Chinese virus."

US lawmakers have also condemned China's lack of transparency around the outbreak.

"Exploiting the CCP from this disaster to advance its own interests has been shameful," Pompeo said Tuesday. "Instead of helping the world, Secretary General Xi (Jinping) has shown the world the true face of the party."

Pompeo did not expand on how China has exploited the coronavirus.

The United States has imposed several recent sanctions on China for human rights abuses against Uighurs and for interfering with Hong Kong's autonomy, a pressure that the UK government is now feeling.

Relations between the United Kingdom and China have become strained with the recent passage of new security laws in Hong Kong, which greatly extended China's reach to the once semi-autonomous territory. Pompeo's visit came within hours of the UK's decision to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

"The UK's erroneous comments and movements on Hong Kong is a serious violation of international law and the basic rules governing international relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a conference on Tuesday. press in Washington, DC

"Hong Kong's affairs are China's internal affairs that do not allow foreign interference."

The UK foreign secretary said Sunday that the decision to enforce the sanctions is not an "unintended" decision, the Finical Times reported.

"We want to see all nations that understand freedom and democracy … to understand this threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to them," Pompeo said Tuesday.