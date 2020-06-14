Pompeo to meet with Chinese officials amid mounting tensions







Pompeo is expected to discuss a wide range of topics during the meetings, which will be held at Hickam Air Force Base, according to a US official familiar with the trip. Pompeo will only be ashore in Hawaii for about 24 hours, the source said.

Pompeo's plans were first reported by Politico.

Chinese officials have also recently tried to exploit the death of George Floyd and the unrest it has caused in the United States, prompting Pompeo to call his efforts "laughable propaganda" last week. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, called Pompeo's comments ridiculous.