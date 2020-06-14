Pompeo to meet with Chinese officials amid mounting tensions

Pompeo is expected to discuss a wide range of topics during the meetings, which will be held at Hickam Air Force Base, according to a US official familiar with the trip. Pompeo will only be ashore in Hawaii for about 24 hours, the source said.
The sources did not say which Chinese officials Pompeo will meet with, and there are currently no plans to bring journalists on the trip.
CNN has reached out to the Chinese embassy for comment.
The State Department declined to comment to CNN about the trip. The department has maintained tight control over the plans, leaving diplomats from allied countries curious about Pompeo's agenda, two western diplomats explained.
Later this month, Marshall Billingslea, the state's top nuclear negotiator, will meet with Russian officials in Vienna to discuss gun control. Billingslea said on Twitter that the Chinese were invited to join the talks, but the Chinese have said they will not attend.