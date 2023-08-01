Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her divorce from her husband, Manish Makhija, calling it the “lowest phase” of her life. In an interview with a leading Indian publication, Bhatt spoke candidly about her struggles with alcoholism and how her divorce pushed her further into a “bad zone.”

Here is what you need to know about Pooja Bhatt’s revelations:

The ‘lowest phase’ of Pooja Bhatt’s life

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija were married for 11 years before they separated in 2014. In her interview, Bhatt described the divorce as the “lowest phase” of her life, leaving her feeling lost and alone.

Bhatt also revealed that she struggled with alcoholism during this time, making the divorce even more difficult. She said that she turned to alcohol to cope with her pain and loneliness, but it only worsened things in the long run.

Pooja Bhatt’s road to recovery

Despite the challenges she faced during her divorce, Pooja Bhatt eventually overcame her addiction and turned her life around. She said that she sought help from a therapist and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, which helped her to confront her issues and work towards recovery.

Bhatt also credited her family and friends for their support during this difficult time, saying their love and encouragement helped her stay strong and keep moving forward.

Today, Pooja Bhatt is sober and focused on her filmmaking career. She has directed several critically acclaimed films, including “Paap,” “Holiday,” and “Jism 2,” and is currently working on a new project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pooja Bhatt’s message to others struggling with addiction

In her interview, Pooja Bhatt had a message for others struggling with addiction or having a difficult time. She said that it’s essential to reach out for help and not try to deal with things on your own.

Bhatt also emphasized the importance of self-care and self-love, saying that taking care of yourself and doing things that make you happy is essential. She said that she found solace in writing and painting during her recovery and that these activities helped her to find a sense of peace and purpose.