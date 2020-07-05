Pool alternatives for your home that do not break the bank

To the pool or not to the pool.

Anyone with a backyard has at least had the idea of ​​having a pool. There is no better way to beat the heat than diving into some cool, pleasant water.

Of course, getting a pool is easier said than done. In addition to expense, pools take up a lot of space and require a great deal of maintenance. For many homeowners, it is impractical to dig a large hole in the backyard and permanently fill it with water.

Fortunately, there are alternatives.

THE REAL COST OF ADDING A POOL TO YOUR HOME

One of the simplest alternatives is called a storage tank. According to Realtor.com, a storage tank can be installed for around $ 500, which is significantly cheaper than many above ground pools. The site recommends adding a filter pump or emptying the tank regularly to keep the water clean.

For people who want to cool off, but don't necessarily want to swim, a misting system might be the answer. A misting fan can be added to a backyard for about $ 100 and connects easily to a garden hose to provide a pleasant cooling mist.

Some people just like having a pool because of the atmosphere it creates. Rather than adding a full pool, these homeowners might consider adding water features (fountains, artificial waterfalls, etc.). An added benefit, according to PoolPricer.com, is that these features actually have a greater chance of increasing the value of a home than a group (which can actually scare off buyers).

Another option to cool off is an outdoor shower. If a backyard has the right privacy options, HGTV.ca recommends installing an outdoor shower for a unique way to beat the heat.