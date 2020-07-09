Pop Smoke arrests: five arrested in connection with rapper's murder, according to police

The Los Angeles Police Department provided few additional details.

"LAPD detectives have arrested three adult men and two young men related to the February 19 murder," he said in a tweet. "We will provide more details as they become available."

The arrests come less than a week after the release of Friday's album, "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon."

Universal Music Group had planned to release the album last month, but instead released the single "Make It Rain," and an executive explained that the delay was related to protests of police brutality across the country.

"Music is the tool of the revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as backward changes begin to take root. We have seen Pop music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses", Steven Victor, senior vice president of Universal, wrote on Instagram. "Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for movement."

Pop Smoke was killed during an invasion of his home at a Hollywood Hills residence, police said. The 20-year-old was enjoying the success of his second mixtape, which came out the week before his murder.

The police received a call just before 5 a.m. PST of "someone in the east" who reported that one of his friends' houses was being mugged and that one of the suspects was armed with a gun, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Steve Lurie said at the time.

Inside, officers found the rapper, who had been shot. He was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead hours later, the captain said.

Several people were arrested and released in February. Witnesses told investigators that between two and six people broke into the house, one of them wearing a mask, Lurie said.

Pop Smoke was part of the Brooklyn mock scene, made famous by Sheff G, who grew up listening to the pioneers of Chief Chief Keef and G Herbo.

The rapper made a name for himself in the summer of 2019 with the release of his debut mixtape, "Meet the Woo," featuring the cheat-influenced anthem "Welcome to the Party."

The video for the song garnered more than 24 million views on YouTube, and hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill released remixes.

"My face, my voice was everywhere, you know what I say?" Pop told i-D magazine in an interview in December. "I knew it was going to be great when I started to see my face on the billboards."

The magazine titled its article: "Is Pop Smoke the New King of New York?" – a title generally reserved for the likes of Nas, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.

The Brooklyn-born rhyme singer later collaborated with Quavo, Travis Scott, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Chris Brown.

Pop's "Meet the Woo" tour was slated to begin with a sold-out show in Washington, DC on March 2.

In a 2019 New York Times profile, the artist spoke about his life before finding fame. His teenage years were described as "high risk and high reward".

"You like pretty things, you have to do things to get pretty things," he told the newspaper. "At 16, I had a 5 Series (BMW)."